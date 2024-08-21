Donald Trump accused of 'mass murder' over phone call





Donald Trump has been charged with violating federal law by allegedly calling Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to discuss the ceasefire deal the United States is helping broker between Israel and Hamas.

The former president reportedly made the call on August 14, according to Axios, which cited two “unnamed U.S. sources who were briefed on the call.”

The next day, Netanyahu's office denied that the call had taken place. In a statement cited by The Times of Israel, a spokesperson said: “Contrary to media reports, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu did not speak yesterday with former President Donald Trump.”

It is unclear whether a call between Trump and Netanyahu took place, and Newsweek has reached out to representatives for the former president for comment.

The Logan Act

If Trump had indeed made this decision, he would have potentially broken the law, because the Logan Act, enacted in 1799, prohibits unauthorized private citizens from negotiating with foreign governments on behalf of the United States.

American Muckrakers, an organization that says it seeks to hold politicians and public officials accountable, has filed a request with the U.S. Department of Justice and the U.S. Department of State.

According to Axios, a source said that Trump's alleged phone call was aimed at encouraging Netanyahu to accept the ceasefire deal that was on the table. However, the anonymous source told the outlet that they did not know what the conversation was actually about.

“Mass crime”

Several people criticized Trump on social media following reports of the phone call. Political commentator and Democratic National Committee member David Atkins said the allegation would be a “mass crime” if true.

Similarly, actor Steven Pasquale called it a “pretty audacious betrayal.” The Lincoln Project, a conservative group dedicated to “stopping Trump, breaking MAGA, and saving America,” wrote, “There is absolutely no line he won’t cross.”

Netanyahu met with Trump at his Mar-a-Lago residence in late July, while the Israeli prime minister was in the United States to meet with President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

President Donald Trump meets with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at his Mar-a-Lago estate on July 26, 2024. Trump has been accused of discussing the ceasefire deal with Netanyahu. President Donald Trump meets with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at his Mar-a-Lago estate on July 26, 2024. Trump has been accused of discussing the ceasefire deal with Netanyahu. AP

At a press conference last Thursday, Trump said of Netanyahu: “He knows what he's doing, I've encouraged him to finish it. Finish it quickly. … Get your victory and finish it. This has to stop, the killing has to stop.”

Later in the day, Trump criticized Democrats' calls for a ceasefire.

He said: “From the beginning, Harris has worked to tie Israel's hands behind its back, demanding an immediate ceasefire, always demanding a ceasefire… which would only give Hamas time to regroup and launch another October 7-style attack.”

“I will give Israel the support it needs to win, but I want it to win quickly,” he added.

Trump then threatened to arrest what he called “pro-Hamas thugs” and “jihad sympathizers.”

Status of the ceasefire agreement

The statement comes after Hamas said it had accepted a ceasefire proposal presented by the United States, but opposed what it saw as “new conditions” added by Israel.

Basem Naim, a senior Hamas official and spokesperson, told Newsweek that Hamas “welcomed” Biden's announcement on May 31, as well as a subsequent United Nations Security Council resolution endorsing it on June 11, and that the group “confirmed its readiness for immediate implementation and submitted its approval of the mediators' proposal on July 2.”

Naim then accused Netanyahu of deliberately disrupting the process by carrying out new attacks and seeking additional measures.

Despite this, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday that he had had “a very constructive meeting” with Netanyahu, who had “confirmed” to him “that Israel supports the proposal for rapprochement” put forward by the United States, Qatar and Egypt to try to advance the deadlocked negotiations.

Blinken added that “the next important step is for Hamas to say 'yes.'”

