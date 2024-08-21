Politics
Turkish FM, Antony Blinken discuss Gaza truce talks
On Wednesday, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed ceasefire negotiations and regional issues in a phone call requested by the United States, News.Az reported citing Sabah Daily .
The two senior diplomats discussed ongoing ceasefire negotiations in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and regional developments, according to Keeli, who said the call came at the request of the U.S. side.
Blinken returned to the region this week for his ninth visit since the start of the new round of conflict. On Tuesday, he met with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi.
Earlier Tuesday, Blinken arrived in Egypt from Tel Aviv, where he said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had accepted a U.S. “rapprochement proposal” aimed at narrowing the gap between the two sides after talks broke down last week without progress. He urged Hamas to accept the proposal as a basis for new negotiations.
The Palestinian resistance has not definitively rejected the proposal but has said it is going back on previously agreed points and has accused Israel and its US ally of running the negotiation process in bad faith. After meeting with President El-Sisi, Blinken is expected to travel to Doha, which, alongside Washington and Cairo, has been helping to mediate the Gaza talks for months.
Blinken called the latest attempt at a deal “probably the best, maybe the last opportunity” and said his meeting with Netanyahu had been constructive. He added that it was up to Hamas to accept the rapprochement proposal.
U.S. officials have not explained the proposal or how it differs from previous versions. “There are questions of implementation and making sure each side is clear on what they will do to honor their commitments,” Blinken said Monday.
However, senior Hamas official Osama Hamdan criticized the latest developments, saying the US transition proposal accepted by Netanyahu raised ambiguities because it differed from what the group had previously agreed to.
Months of negotiations have revolved around the same issues, with Israel saying the war can only end with the destruction of Hamas as a military and political force and Hamas saying it would accept only a permanent, not a temporary, ceasefire.
There are disagreements over Israel's continued military presence in Gaza, particularly along the border with Egypt, the free movement of Palestinians within the territory and the identity and number of prisoners to be released in an exchange.
The Kurdish party has sharply criticized Israel's brutal offensive in Gaza, which it considers genocide. It has also criticized many Western allies for supporting Israel and has repeatedly called for Muslim unity to facilitate a desperately needed ceasefire.
Ankara urges Israel to respond to the Palestinians' constructive approach in ceasefire negotiations and the international community to put pressure on Netanyahu's government.
Trkiye is a staunch supporter of Hamas, which he describes as a resistance movement, unlike Western countries that largely define it as a terrorist group, and has hosted Haniyeh on several occasions to discuss ceasefire efforts and the humanitarian aid crisis in the blockaded enclave.
South Africa has formally requested to join the initiative to have Israel tried for genocide at the International Court of Justice (ICJ).
A legal delegation submitted a 43-page submission to the International Court of Justice earlier this month asking Trkiye to intervene in the case.
The move comes as part of Ankara's efforts to tighten measures against Israel following the attack on Gaza. The statement detailed Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip and cited Trkiyes' justifications for joining the case, which officials said were in line with ICJ precedents and the court's advisory ruling on Israel's occupation of Palestine.
Tensions between Israel and Turkey have also risen sharply since the start of the Gaza war, with Ankara cutting off trade ties with Tel Aviv and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan repeatedly trading barbs with Netanyahu.
