Imran Khan to face open trial if jailed in military court: Defence Minister





Defence Minister Khawaja Asif (left) and PTI founder Imran Khan. AFP/Archives

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif on Wednesday hinted at a “public trial” of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan in a military court after the latter demanded the same for former Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) chief Faiz Hamid earlier in the day.

The defence minister's statement comes hours after the former prime minister called for a public trial of General (retd) Faiz, who was taken into military custody for alleged abuse of power and violation of the Army Act earlier this month.

“We have no precedent that a military trial of a general was held in an open court in the history of the country,” Asif said while speaking on Geo News programme 'Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Saath'.

“If the founder of the PTI is tried in a military court, I can assure you that it will be open to the public and the media because he is a civilian.”

He also clarified that the military tradition is not to hold public trials of its employees and officers.

Accusing the former ruling party of working in collusion with the detained former intelligence chief, Asif said the violent protests of May 9 last year, sparked by Khan's arrest and which saw attacks on state property, including military installations, were planned in advance.

He further claimed that the PTI founder had provided the manpower for the May 9 riots, while the former spy chief “orchestrated the conspiracy”.

Asked about the ousted prime minister's statements denying any links with the former ISI chief, the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) chief claimed that not only Khan but also the second-tier leadership of the PTI had openly admitted to being in touch with General (retd) Faiz even after the May 9, 2023 riots.

In an informal interaction with journalists at Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi earlier in the day, the former prime minister, who was ousted by a parliamentary vote in 2022, said the public trial of the former ISI chief would benefit the country and help it prosper.

Responding to Khan's statement, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar termed the former prime minister's statement as intervention in the army's affairs.

Taking a dig at the former prime minister, reports said the PTI founder was continuously trying to make the issue related to the internal accountability process of the military controversial through his statements.

Following the arrest of the former spymaster, the ex-prime minister distanced himself from the retired general, who served as DG ISI during his tenure, saying he had no connection with him.

“If the army wants General Faiz to be held accountable, [then] “We have to go ahead and do it,” Khan said, asserting that it was an internal matter for the military.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) had announced the arrest of the former ISI chief on August 12, saying he was “taken into custody” following allegations of land grabbing and stealing valuables from the owner of a private housing society.

“As per the orders of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, a detailed investigation has been conducted by the Pakistan Army to verify the correctness of the complaints in the Top City case filed against Lt Gen (retd) Faiz Hamid,” the military's media wing said.

Court-martial proceedings have been initiated against the former head of the country's top spy agency following complaints in the Top City case, he added.

Three other retired officers were taken into military custody following Hamid's arrest in connection with the same housing scheme case.

Sources told Geo News that two of the officers detained by the army were of the rank of brigadier and another of colonel.

The two retired brigadiers have been identified as Ghaffar and Naeem while the retired colonel's name is Asim, they said, adding that they were working as messengers between a political party and the former spymaster.

