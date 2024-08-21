PM Modi begins Poland visit, first Indian PM to visit Poland in 45 years | India News





Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Warsaw on Wednesday for the first leg of his visit to Poland and Ukraine. Before leaving India, Prime Minister Modi said his country looked forward to an early return of peace and stability in the region as a “friend and partner”.

Modi will first visit Poland on August 21 and then Ukraine on August 23. This is also the first visit by an Indian prime minister to Poland in 45 years.

In his farewell statement, Modi expressed confidence that “the visit will serve as a natural continuation of the deepened contacts with the two countries and will help create the foundations for stronger and more dynamic relations in the years to come.” “Poland is a key economic partner in Central Europe. Our mutual commitment to democracy and pluralism further strengthens our relationship. I look forward to meeting my friend Prime Minister Donald Tusk and President Andrzej Duda to advance our partnership,” Mr Modi said. During his two-day visit to Poland, he will also hold talks with members of Poland's “vibrant” Indian community. I have arrived in Poland. I am looking forward to participating in the various programmes that will be offered there. This visit will strengthen the friendship between India and Poland and benefit the people of both our countries. pic.twitter.com/KniZnr4x8g Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 21, 2024 In Ukraine, Modi will hold talks with President Volodymyr Zelensky. His visit comes just six weeks after his visit to Russia. “From Poland, I will travel to Ukraine at the invitation of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. This is the first visit of an Indian Prime Minister to Ukraine. I look forward to the opportunity to continue previous discussions with President Zelenskyy on strengthening bilateral cooperation and to share perspectives on peaceful resolution of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine,” Prime Minister Modi said in the statement. “As a friend and partner, we look forward to an early return of peace and stability in the region,” the PMO statement added. Modi has met Zelenskyy three times since the start of the war between Russia and Ukraine in February 2022. According to the MEA statement, the prime ministers' engagements in kyiv will cover a range of aspects of bilateral relations, including political, trade, economic, investment, education, cultural, people-to-people exchanges, humanitarian assistance and others. What else is on Prime Minister Modi's agenda? The Indian prime minister is expected to hold one-on-one and delegation-level talks with Zelensky. In a farewell statement, Modi referred to the conflict in Ukraine and said that as a “friend and partner,” India looks forward to an early return of peace and stability in the region. The prime minister will travel to kyiv from Poland on a “Rail Force One” train, with the journey expected to take around 10 hours each way, news agency PTI reported. World leaders including US President Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz visited kyiv by train following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. India has yet to condemn Russia's invasion of Ukraine and has called for a resolution of the conflict through dialogue and diplomacy. At his summit with Russian President Putin in Moscow last month, Modi said a solution to the Ukrainian conflict was not possible on the battlefield and peace talks were not successful amid bombs and bullets. “A lasting peace can only be achieved through options acceptable to both sides. And it can only be a negotiated settlement,” said Tanmaya Lal, Secretary (West), MEA. “India, on its part, continues to engage with all stakeholders,” he added. During his visit to Poland, Modi said he was looking forward to meeting Prime Minister Donald Tusk and President Andrzej Duda. “My visit to Poland comes as we celebrate 70 years of our diplomatic relations. Poland is a key economic partner in Central Europe,” he said. “Our mutual commitment to democracy and pluralism further strengthens our relationship. I look forward to meeting with my friend Prime Minister Donald Tusk and President Andrzej Duda to further advance our partnership,” he said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/india/pm-modi-visit-poland-ukraine-statement-9524866/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos