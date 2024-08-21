Indonesian President Joko Widodo orders drug prices cut to match regional neighbors – Business Upturn Asia





In a bid to make healthcare more affordable, Indonesian President Joko Widodo has directed the National Food and Drug Administration (BPOM) to implement significant price cuts for medicines and medical devices. The aim is to bring prices in line with those in Malaysia and Singapore, where the cost of medicines is often considerably lower. In a meeting with key ministers at the presidential palace in Jakarta, President Widodo highlighted the price disparity between Indonesia and its regional counterparts. He pointed out that medicine prices in Indonesia can be three to five times higher than in Malaysia due to inefficient trade channels and inconsistent governance. To address these challenges, Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin and Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati have been tasked with identifying areas where reforms could streamline processes and reduce costs. This includes simplifying tax structures within the health sector. The current tax system is seen as a contributing factor to price inflation, with domestic manufacturers facing higher customs duties than those levied on imported products. Budi noted that some essential medicines remain unaffordable for many Indonesians, with public sector generic drugs costing 2.5 times more than the cheapest alternatives available in neighbouring countries. Local government procurement prices are also significantly higher than international standards. The president has given his ministers two weeks to come up with concrete solutions. The administration’s focus on health care reform comes amid concerns about the country’s preparedness for future pandemics. By reducing costs and improving access to affordable medicines, the government hopes to strengthen the resilience of the health care system. Finance Minister Sri Mulyani assured that all reforms will be implemented carefully to maintain fiscal sustainability while supporting the domestic pharmaceutical industry with potential incentives.

