Vladimir Putin Manipulated Donald Trump's Ego and Insecurities, Book Says | Politics Books





Vladimir Putin exploited Donald Trump's ego and insecurities to exert an almost hypnotic hold over the former US president, who refused to accept any negative assessment of the autocratic Russian leader from his own staff, and eventually fired his national security adviser, HR McMaster, for doing so.

The bold assessment of Trump’s loyalty to Putin is set out in McMasters’ book At War With Ourselves: My Tour of Duty in the Trump White House, published by HarperCollins and due out on August 27. The Guardian has obtained a copy.

“After more than a year in the job, I can’t understand why Putin is holding out on Trump,” McMaster recalled in his memoir covering the turbulent 457 days the now-retired general served as national security adviser from February 2017 until his effective firing by tweet in April 2018.

The comment to McMasters' wife Katie follows the poisoning in the UK by Putin's agents of Sergei Skripal, a former Russian intelligence officer, and his daughter in March 2018.

Photography: HarperCollins

As other Western leaders began to formulate a strong response to the assassination attempt, McMaster explains, Trump sat in the White House, admiring a New York Post article headlined: Putin Praises Trump, Criticizes U.S. Policy. Trump, according to the book, wrote a thank-you note on the article in black marker and asked McMaster to forward the article to Putin.

“I was certain Putin would use Trump's annotated article to embarrass him and cover up the attack,” McMaster writes.

He said he gave the note to the White House staff secretary's office, which handles Oval Office communications.

Later, as evidence mounted that the Kremlin, and most likely Putin himself, had ordered the nerve agent attack on Skripal, I told them not to send it.

In reality, McMaster argues, Putin's apparent appeasement of Trump was a calculated effort by the Russian leader to exploit the president and drive a wedge between him and hawkish Washington, D.C. advisers like McMaster who were urging the United States to take a tougher line with the Kremlin.

Putin, a ruthless former KGB agent, played on Trump's ego and insecurities with flattery, McMaster writes.

Putin had described Trump as a very exceptional person, talented, without a doubt, and Trump had revealed his vulnerability to this approach, his affinity for strongmen and his belief that he alone could forge a good relationship with Putin.

Like his predecessors George W. Bush and Barack Obama, Trump was overconfident in his ability to improve relations with the Kremlin dictator. The fact that most foreign policy experts in Washington advocated a tough approach toward the Kremlin seemed to push the president to take the opposite approach.

McMaster describes how Trump became obsessed with the Mueller report on Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, to the point where it was difficult to have discussions about Putin and Russia.

He claims Trump has linked all of the Russia-related issues to the report, as well as to allegations by Democrats and other opponents that his campaign, and Trump personally, collaborated with Russia's disinformation campaign to tilt the election.

While special counsel Mueller found no evidence of a criminal conspiracy, he uncovered multiple incidents in which the Trump campaign attempted to obscure its contacts with Russian operatives, and that Trump himself attempted to interfere with or block the investigation.

When McMaster noted at a February 2018 security conference in Munich that Mueller had indicted more than a dozen Russian agents for election interference, Trump tweeted a sarcastic response that the general had failed to point out that the election outcome had not been changed or affected by Russian efforts.

It was one of several attacks by Trump that highlighted an increasingly fractured relationship with McMaster, almost everywhere in Russia, culminating in his ouster just a month later.

When it comes to Putin and Russia, I have been swimming against the tide with the president from the beginning, writes McMaster, whose successor as national security adviser, John Bolton, also eventually fell out with the president and became one of many former administration officials to condemn Trump's reelection bid.

McMaster recalls another episode in which he was lambasted by Trump, at a July 2017 summit in Hamburg, Germany, that became notorious for what the Guardian described at the time as a budding bromance between the US and Russian leaders as they spent hours locked in private conversation.

My main message at the final preparatory meeting at the Hamburg Messe convention center was “don’t be an idiot,” McMaster writes, noting that he told the president what Putin was seeking, including the U.S. abandonment of Ukraine and the withdrawal of U.S. forces from Syria and Afghanistan, which Trump later ordered.

I explained to Trump how Putin had fooled Bush and Obama. Mr. President, he is the world’s greatest liar. I suggested that Putin was confident he could play Trump’s game and get what he wanted—sanctions relief and a U.S. withdrawal from Syria and Afghanistan at little cost—by manipulating Trump with ambiguous promises of a better relationship. He would offer cooperation on counterterrorism, cybersecurity, and arms control.

I sensed that Trump was getting impatient with my negative vibes. I said what I had to say. If he was going to disagree, I hoped it would be with the Russian dictator, not me.

Despite the strained relationship with Trump chronicled in his book, and the criticisms of the former president it contains, McMaster never joined the ranks of other former administration officials eager to castigate him once he leaves office.

McMaster insists that he remained apolitical during his service, interested only in the interests of the United States, and that he wrote the book to cut through the hyper-partisanship and explain what really happened.

He recalls how his family members joined him in his office on his last day in April 2018, and then-Vice President Mike Pence came to ask them all to come briefly to the Oval Office.

Trump was courteous, McMaster writes.

[He] He pointed to my four nieces and nephews: “Your uncle is a great guy, very tough, and he's done a fantastic job for me. Make sure he only writes nice things about me.”

