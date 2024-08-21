Top 10 Most Popular Indians on Instagram: From PM Modi to Virat Kohli to Shraddha Kapoor





The list of top ten most popular Indians on Instagram includes eminent personalities like Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Virat Kohli, Priyanka Chopra etc. Recently, there was a major shake-up in the list of most followed Indians on Instagram when Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor's followers surpassed that of Prime Minister Modi, making her the third most followed Indian on the Meta-owned platform.

Shraddha Kapoor is currently basking in the success of her film Stree-2. The horror-comedy starring Rajkumar Rao is receiving positive reviews and doing wonders at the box office.

The Bollywood actor has 91.4 million followers on Instagram, while Prime Minister Modi has 91.3 million. Despite this change, Prime Minister Modi remains the most popular world leader on X, formerly Twitter.

Top 10 Most Popular Indians on Instagram Here is the list of 10 most popular Indians on Instagram

Thanks to the phenomenal success of Stree-2, Shraddha Kapoor is now the third most followed Indian personality on the social media platform. Meanwhile, star cricketer Virat Kohli continues to dominate the list with 271 million followers. Priyanka Chopra ranks second on the list with 91.81 million followers.

Similar to Instagram, Prime Minister Modi enjoys a huge follower base on the social media platform X. PM Modi’s follower base is much larger than that of other world leaders including US President Joe Biden, Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed and Pope Francis. As of August 21, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) has around 56.6 million followers on X.

Sharaddha Kapoor receives applause for Stree-2 The horror comedy Stree 2 was directed by Amar Kaushik and produced by Maddock Films. Stree 2 was released in theatres on August 15. The film starring Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor is a sequel to 2018's Stree and is close to The $300 crore mark in global collection.

The film is applauded for its powerful storyline, stunning performance of the actors, compelling screenplay and grounded content.

'Stree 2', which has music composed by Sachin-Jigar, is part of producer Dinesh Vijan's ambitious horror-comedy universe, which also includes tracks like 'Bhediya' and 'Munjya'.

