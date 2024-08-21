Blinken is wrong. Hamas negotiations ruined last chance to end Gaza war

Secretary of State Antony Blinken is feeling the desperation. After meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for more than two hours, Blinken said the current proposal to secure a ceasefire in Gaza and the release of hostages held by Hamas may be the last chance.

Blinken is wrong. The last chance to secure a ceasefire and free Hamas prisoners came when he agreed to negotiate with a terrorist group whose pact embraces genocide and whose ideology envisions an Islamic regime with religious and sexual minorities condemned to second-class status, even slavery or death.

When diplomats rely on procedure, they too often lose sight of the forest through the trees. The fact remains: Hamas invaded Israel on October 7, 2023, during a ceasefire to which the terrorist group had agreed. Its members raped, massacred, and took civilians hostage. The return of these hostages should always have been the precondition for negotiations, not their conclusion. If the Palestinians in Gaza did not want to see their territories destroyed collaterally, they could return the hostages to their control or report their location. This is not an exaggeration considering that Hamas has held hostages in ostensibly civilian hospitals, private homes, and even the homes of UN employees.

Negotiating with Hamas over its flagrant violation of humanitarian law not only strengthens Hamas, but also permanently degrades international law.

Blinken’s second mistake was his choice of broker. A good rule of thumb: Never place strategic interests in a broker who is ideologically committed to your destruction. The Egyptians may be aloof and, as the tunnels under the Philadelphia Corridor show, hypocritical, but Qatar too often uses its vast wealth to promote the ideology of the Muslim Brotherhood, which at its core rejects every aspect of Western liberalism and democracy.

Blinken has also tried to include Turkey in any post-conflict order. This, too, is bizarre. Years of appeasement toward Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, combined with the Turkish despot’s similar Muslim Brotherhood ideology, make Turkey less of a partner for peace than an unnamed sponsor of terrorism. Offering Erdogan influence over post-Hamas Gaza would be like putting white supremacist David Duke in charge of post-apartheid South Africa.

Blinken’s third mistake is treating the Palestinian Authority as a moderate alternative to Hamas. Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas is now in the third decade of his four-year presidential term. While Blinken has restored funding to Abbas, Abbas has shown his true colors. Speaking in Turkey the other day, Abbas declaredAmerica is the plague and the plague is America.

There is no substitute for moral clarity. Moral compromise, on the other hand, replaces the stubborn refusal to do justice.

After Iran released its 52 American hostages on Ronald Reagan’s first day in office, former Deputy Secretary of State Warren Christopher published a collection of essays by former Carter administration officials, rejoicing in their success. Their thesis? The persistence of diplomacy led Ayatollah Khomeini to release his prisoners. Peter Rodman, a former Kissinger aide, responded in an article that Christopher and his team had it all wrong: The Islamic Republic released its hostages when the cost of their captivity became too high to bear.

Instead of pressuring Netanyahu and allowing his aides, minions, and surrogates to smear a duly elected leader, Blinken should do some soul-searching. If Blinken had not, at every opportunity, pandered to Hamas’ vanities or played into the hands of its backers, such as Qatar and Turkey, today’s hostages might be free and the Hamas-imposed war might be over. President Joe Biden’s base might wring its hands and indulge in an orgy of anti-Semitism, but the path to peace lies in making Hamas suffer so much that it has no choice but to release its captives and end its reign of terror over Gaza’s 2.5 million Palestinians.

Michael Rubin is a contributor to the Washington Examiner Beltway Confidential Blog. He is director of policy analysis at the Middle East Forum and a senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute.