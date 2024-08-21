Donald Trump vs. Kamala Harris on Housing Policy





Until recently, we didn’t know much about Kamala Harris’s housing policy. We knew that she took on Jamie Dimon on a deal for homeowners after the Great Financial Crisis and won, when she was attorney general of California; and we knew that she proposed the Rent Relief Act when she was a senator, which was very California of her. And then there’s Donald Trump, a real estate scion who, you might assume, was all for deregulation, but it’s also unclear where he stands on housing.

The economy is important in an election year. But it looks good on paper, and yet people still feel like it doesn’t. Housing could be the reason: People can’t afford to buy a home. Home prices are high, mortgage rates are high, and everything in between is high. So while political issues reverberate through governors, mayors, and wealthy neighborhoods, presidential administrations can influence all of that.

Kamala Harris on Housing

On Friday, Vice President and Democratic presidential nominee Harris unveiled her housing plan. It includes building 3 million homes through tax incentives for builders who build prime homes and affordable rentals, a $40 billion federal fund to build housing, repurposing some federal lands and cutting red tape. It’s all there and then. On the campaign trail, she promised to end the U.S. housing crisis, which is fueled by a housing shortage. “By the end of my first term, we will have ended the housing shortage in America,” Harris said in North Carolina on the day she unveiled her economic plan.

Harris’s housing plan reads a lot like what I would write as a wish list for improving housing affordability in this country, Michael Lens, a professor of urban planning and public policy at the University of California, Los Angeles, told Fortune. It starts with the obvious long-term culprit: zoning and land-use barriers. Yet details are scant on how she plans to get localities on board, or how she will address the policies that for decades have made it so difficult to build housing in some parts of the country.

Not to mention that California alone needs to build 2.5 million homes by the end of the decade, according to Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office. So, 3 million homes across the country by the end of his first term (near the end of the decade) might not be enough, but Lens called his priorities obvious and appropriate.

While Harris’s proposals can be seen as mechanisms to improve supply, they are not the sole basis of her plan. For one thing, she wants to go after business owners, something she has said at previous campaign events. The fact is that Wall Street cannot be held entirely responsible for the country’s housing crisis. There are, of course, metropolitan areas where institutional landlords are more prevalent and can be problematic, but Lens suggested that her focus on business owners is less evidence-based and should not necessarily be her primary concern. Bryan Caplan, an economics professor at George Mason University and author of Build, Baby, Build: The Science and Ethics of Housing Regulation, was not a fan of her scapegoating of business owners, calling it “very wrong.”

On another front, Harris has proposed a $25,000 first-time homebuyer grant, but people seem divided on the idea. Jenny Schuetz, a senior fellow at Brookings Metro whose research focuses on improving housing and land use policies, said addressing the housing shortage is essential to lowering prices and rents, but increasing supply takes time. Providing assistance to first-time homebuyers can help in the meantime. Caplan, for his part, said policies designed to boost demand are counterproductive, but the consensus is that his focus on supply is essential.

Donald Trump on Housing

Four years ago, Trump and Ben Carson, his Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, wrote a commentary in the Wall Street Journal titled “Protecting America’s Suburbs.” In it, they condemned the abolition of single-family zoning and the development of high-density apartments in residential neighborhoods. Trump was then called a “NIMBY” (a member of the “not in my backyard” crowd), and he still is. At a campaign rally in May of this year, Trump, while still running against President Joe Biden, said he would stop Biden’s sinister plan to abolish the suburbs. But in an interview with Bloomberg, Trump called zoning a “killer.”

It’s not clear where he stands, Schuetz said, adding that Trump can’t punish blue cities with tough regulations while protecting suburbs and allowing them to maintain their exclusionary practices. Are you more concerned about protecting state and local autonomy? Are you more concerned about protecting single-family zoning? Because those two things don’t always go hand in hand.

Lens and Caplan both echoed Schuetz, in that Trump seems to be all over the place when it comes to housing. Republican politicians are typically the ones pushing for deregulation; Republican states typically build more housing than blue states and rarely have housing crises as severe, if at all. Trump may not be totally against development, but his rhetoric about protecting neighborhoods seems to suggest he will deploy the same tools that have been used for years to do so, Lens noted.

Carson and Trump certainly seem to be siding with a NIMBY protectionist and regulatory regime, Lens said. And that raises the question many people asked when Trump was first elected: Why Carson? He had no experience in government or housing policy. (Carson happens to be the author of the housing chapter of The 2025 Project, which Trump has tried to distance himself from.)

According to Caplan, what pushed Trump ahead of Harris were these new cities built by billionaires. Caplan says that’s no small feat, but he thinks it’s more likely with Trump. Still, in that same Bloomberg interview, Trump said the biggest problem with housing right now is interest rates. Mortgage rates are a problem, but they’re temporary.

Whatever the next challenge, the federal government will have to address housing, even if it can’t fix everything at once: Mortgage rates have skyrocketed from pandemic-era lows in such a short period of time; housing prices have reached historic highs, and meanwhile incomes have lagged behind and there are millions of housing shortages. That’s a problem.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://fortune.com/2024/08/21/donald-trump-kamala-harris-housing-policy-comparison/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos