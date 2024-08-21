PM Modi's visit to Poland: A look back at historical ties between India and Poland





Between 1942 and 1948, more than 6,000 Polish women and children found refuge in India. New Delhi: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi today began a first-of-its-kind three-day visit to Poland and Ukraine. Indian Prime Minister Modi's visit to Poland will be the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Poland in 45 years, since Morarji Desai in 1979. The visit coincides with the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations between India and Poland. The formal establishment of diplomatic relations between India and Poland in 1954 was quickly followed by the opening of the Indian Embassy in Warsaw in 1957 and the Polish Embassy in New Delhi the same year. One of the most important chapters in Indo-Polish relations dates back to the Second World War. Between 1942 and 1948, more than 6,000 Polish women and children sought refuge in India, particularly in the princely states of Jamnagar and Kolhapur. The Maharaja of Nawanagar, Jam Saheb Digvijaysinhji Ranjitsinhji, played a vital role in providing shelter to these refugees. His gesture, which provided a safe haven to more than a thousand Polish children, who had escaped the horrors of war, is remembered in Poland to this day. Born in 1895, the 'good Maharaja' Digvijaysinhji was educated in India and the United Kingdom and had a distinguished military career before succeeding his uncle, the famous cricketer KS Ranjitsinhji, as Maharaja of Nawanagar in 1933. During World War II, when thousands of Poles were being deported to Soviet camps in appalling conditions, the Maharaja's sense of duty and compassion led him to offer shelter to Polish children. In 1942, the first group of 170 children arrived in Nawanagar. When the war ended and the children returned to Europe, the bond between them and the Maharaja remained strong. Although he never sought recognition for his deeds, his dream of being commemorated in a liberated Poland was posthumously fulfilled. In 1989, a square in Warsaw was named in his honour and a monument was dedicated to him on the “Good Maharaja Square”. He was also posthumously awarded the Commander's Cross of the Order of Merit of the Republic of Poland. Today, a Warsaw school named after the Maharaja continues to celebrate this unique bond. After his visit to Poland, Prime Minister Modi will leave for Ukraine on August 22. During his brief visit, he will hold talks with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. He will then return to Poland.

