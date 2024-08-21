Trump to hold first outdoor rally since assassination attempt





ASHEBORO, N.C. (AP) — Holding his first outdoor rally since surviving an assassination attempt last month, Donald Trump on Wednesday blasted Vice President Kamala Harris' approach to national security in North Carolina as part of his weeklong cross-country trip aimed at distracting Democrats and their national convention.

The world is on fire, and Kamala and Biden have brought us to the brink of World War III, Trump said, blaming the current White House for the deadly withdrawal from Afghanistan and the wars between Russia and Ukraine and between Israel and Hamas.

He spoke at the North Carolina Aviation Museum & Hall of Fame from a podium surrounded by bulletproof glass that formed a protective wall around the entire stage as part of heightened security measures aimed at keeping Trump safe after his narrow escape from a Pennsylvania gunman on July 13.

Storage containers were stacked around the perimeter to create additional walls and block sight lines. Snipers were positioned on the venue's rooftops, where old airplanes sat behind the podium and a large American flag hung from cranes.

The event, billed as focusing on national security issues, is part of Trump’s weeklong series of counterprogramming to the Democratic National Convention, currently underway in Chicago. His allies have urged him to focus on policy rather than personal attacks as he struggles to adjust to his run against Harris after President Joe Biden dropped out of the race.

On Tuesday night, the convention featured a double dose of Obama firepower, as the former president and former first lady attacked Trump, repeatedly calling him out by name.

His limited and narrow view of the world made him feel threatened by the existence of two hardworking, highly educated and successful people who happen to be black, Michelle Obama said of Trump in a fiery speech.

She also referred to a comment he made during a debate in June, asking: “Who's going to tell him that the job he's looking for right now might be one of those jobs that's reserved for black people?”

Barack Obama mocked Trump's obsession with crowd size and called Trump a 78-year-old billionaire who hasn't stopped complaining about his problems since he rode down his golden escalator nine years ago.

“It's a constant stream of complaints and grievances that has gotten worse now that he's afraid of losing to Kamala,” the former president said.

Trump briefly responded to the criticism, asking the crowd if they had seen the speech by the man he continues to call Barack Hussein Obama.

He went after your president. And Michelle, too. You know, they always say, “Sir, please respect the policy. Don't get personal.” And yet these people get personal all night long, he said, asking, “Do I still have to respect the policy?”

Trump was joined Wednesday by his running mate, Sen. J.D. Vance of Ohio, who cast Harris as a candidate chosen by power brokers rather than voters and lambasted her vice presidential pick, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, before Trump took the stage.

That included continuing to hammer Walz for sometimes mischaracterizing his service record as a member of the National Guard, as well as Walz's retirement before his units deployed to Iraq.

What you need to know about the 2024 elections

What isn't Tim Walz, who served in the Marines for four years, lying about? Vance, who served in the Marines for four years, asked the crowd.

Trump spent the week touring key states, marking his busiest week of campaigning since the Republican primaries.

The trip is Trump's second to the state in the past week, reflecting North Carolina's importance in this year's election. Last Wednesday, he traveled to Asheville, North Carolina, to deliver a speech on the economy.

Trump won North Carolina by a comfortable margin in 2016. The state handed the former president his closest statewide victory four years ago and is again seen as a key battleground in 2024.

Before Trump arrived, his plane flew over the rally site. The crowd erupted in cheers.

Edna Ryan, a 68-year-old retired flight attendant and private pilot, said she was optimistic about the Republicans' chances, but added: “We have to be strong or we'd be very sorry.”

Lisa Watts, a retired business owner from Hickory, North Carolina, who was attending her fifth Trump rally, said she felt very positive about the race against Harris.

I don't think her record proves she's ready to lead this country, Watts said.

Watts said she doesn't think Trump's chances of winning are much different today than when Biden was the Democratic nominee.

“I think Democrats are going to try to do everything they can to keep her on that pedestal,” she said, predicting that the hype around Harris will fade.

