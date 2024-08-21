Indonesia's Capital Idea Now a Reality

Building capitals from scratch happens in fits and starts, and it is better to take a measured approach rather than rushing in as Brazil did in the late 1950s with Brasilia.

Capital cities don’t just happen. They develop slowly over decades, even centuries, before they become what their creators dreamed of, if they ever do. Indonesia is discovering that such large-scale projects are difficult and prone to delays. Economics has a nasty habit of getting in the way of building these cities.

Nusantara, the $30 billion government hub that Indonesian President Joko Widodo has made one of his flagship projects, has seen its enthusiasm fade. Building the city from scratch in Borneo’s rainforests was expected to be a daunting task. Last week, authorities made two major concessions: The city might not be ready to welcome the first wave of civil servants, and the guest list for national day celebrations had to be trimmed due to a lack of food and accommodation.

On a visit to the area about 18 months ago, I understood that the timetable set by Jokowi, as the leader is commonly known, would be difficult to meet. There were plenty of tracks and trucks, but the work was hard to spot. The roads leading into the area from Balikpapan, the nearest urban area, were narrow.

Work has progressed since then, but not as much as hoped. Jokowi’s second term, which ends in October, threatens the project. His successor, Prabowo Subianto, says he is a fan of Nusantara. The problem is that the capital is expensive and Prabowo has many grandiose projects. Tough choices lie ahead.

Jokowi has presented a budget that is in good shape. The deficit for next year is expected to be 2.5% of GDP, well within the legal limit of 3%, the government announced last Friday. The outgoing leader is seen as having pursued sound fiscal policy during his decade in power. Jokowi has been aided in this task by Indonesian Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati, who is highly regarded by foreign investors. The only truly risky move, at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, was the central bank buying bonds directly from the government, a monetization of the debt. It was a practice long avoided in polite economic circles. In a more normal environment, such a move might not be so easily forgiven.

Prabowo, a former top general, has chafed at budget cuts and promised a sharp revival of economic growth. He wants GDP to grow 8% annually, a figure that has been closer to 5% over the past decade. It is hard to know whether he truly believes this is possible or whether it is simply an expression of ambition. Whenever Prabowo expresses frustration at Indonesia’s narrow path, his advisers clean up the mess by expressing loyalty to the rules and easing market anxiety. His choice of finance minister will be crucial.

The president-elect has promised to complete Nusantara, the first phase of which was due to be completed this year. Jokowi estimates that nearly 2 million people will live and work there by 2045. How deep is this commitment?

“I told him that the development of Nusantara would take 10, 15, 20 years,” Jokowi told reporters last week. “That's not fast enough for me, I want four, five, six years. It's up to him to decide.”

At first glance, this undermines Prabowo's own agenda, which includes a $29 billion pledge for free school meals.

The idea of ​​moving the capital from Jakarta, which is congested and sinking, is good, but somewhere completely new, a few hours' flight away, on a very different island? It's not like taking the Acela train from New York to Washington or the three-hour drive from Sydney to Canberra. I grew up in Canberra and lived in Washington. These colonies take time to establish themselves and can never free themselves from vested interests.

The good news is that a certain reality is setting in at Nusantara. There is no rush to finish. Canberra was chosen as Australia's capital in 1913, but construction was hampered by two world wars and the Depression. Washington was burned by the British in the War of 1812. Building capitals from scratch happens in fits and starts.

It is better to take a measured approach than to rush into things, as Brazil did in the late 1950s with Brasilia. The city was one of the mega-projects favored by then-Brazilian President Juscelino Kubitschek. Those projects left behind rapid inflation and high debt, and an ensuing economic crisis ushered in years of military rule.

This is not what Prabowo, the former son-in-law of ousted autocrat Suharto, wants to see in his record. This is a government, not a sprint.

