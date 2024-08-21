Vogue and Wired publisher Conde Nast signs new deal with OpenAI





Conde Nast, publisher of Vogue, Wired and GQ, has signed a multi-year deal with OpenAI. THE artificial intelligence The company announced the partnership on Tuesday, saying that ChatGPT and its prototype tool SearchGPT would display content from “major brands like Vogue, The New Yorker, Cond Nast Traveler, GQ, Architectural Digest, Vanity Fair, Wired, Bon Apptit, and many more.” Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. In June, OpenAI and Time magazine have announced a “multi-year content agreement” to give OpenAI access to more than 100 years of Time content. When users search for something in ChatGPT, OpenAI will be able to display content from Time and use Time content “to improve its products” or, presumably, to train its AI models, according to a press release. OpenAI also recently signed deals with the Financial Times, Axel Springer, owner of Business Insider, Le Monde in France and Prisa Media in Spain. More information on Sky News:

Iran behind attempted hacks into US election campaigns, FBI says

Solar flares could be dangerous, new study says

Key members of Mike Lynch's legal success are now at the heart of a tragedy The deals come as other media companies are taking legal action. The New York Times and eight other newspapers are suing OpenAI for copyright infringement after their content was allegedly used to train ChatGPT. Brad Lightcap, OpenAI's chief operating officer, said the company is committed to working with Conde Nast and other news publishers to “ensure that as AI plays a larger role in the discovery and dissemination of news, it preserves the accuracy, integrity and quality of reporting.” Newspaper companies are going through a tough time as many technology companies have eroded publishers' ability to monetize content, Conde Nast Chief Executive Roger Lynch said in a memo to employees. “Our partnership with OpenAI is starting to offset some of that revenue,” Lynch said. (c) Sky News 2024: Vogue and Wired publisher Conde Nast signs new deal with OpenAI

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.moreradio.online/news/watch/vogue-and-wired-publisher-conde-nast-signs-new-deal-with-openai/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos