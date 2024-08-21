Shraddha Kapoor overtakes PM Narendra Modi to become third most followed Indian on Instagram | People News





New Delhi: Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor has achieved a major milestone on social media by surpassing Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the popular platform Instagram. The actress has reached 91.4 million followers on Instagram, just ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 91.3 million. However, PM Modi remains the most followed global leader on X (formerly Twitter) with over 101.2 million followers. Shraddha Kapoor is celebrating the success of her latest film, the horror-comedy 'Stree 2', which hit the theatres on August 15. Stree 2 became the first film with a female lead to break box office records, with a whopping Rs 255.35 crore nett in India, according to Sacnilk. starring Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee and Aparshakti Khurana in key roles. Most followed Indians on Instagram Instagram is the leading social media platform, offering everything from reels to trending updates. Stree 2 star Shraddha Kapoor is now among the top 3 most followed Indians on Instagram. Topping the list is cricket legend Virat Kohli with a whopping 270 million followers, followed by international actress Priyanka Chopra with 91.8 million. Other notable celebrities include Alia Bhatt with 85.2 million followers and Deepika Padukone with 79.8 million. Street Tsunami 2 The sequel to the 2018 film Stree, Stree 2 has earned Rs 25 crore in India on its sixth day. Directed by Amar Kaushik, the film was released alongside Khel Khel Mein and Vedaa and has performed exceptionally well. According to Sacnilk.com, Stree 2 has joined the Rs 250 crore club on its sixth day.

