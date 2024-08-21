Xi Jinping, To Lam meet: “Cultivate traditional friendship and support common mission” – IN THE FOREGOING





On the morning of August 19, General Secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Head of State Xi Jinping held talks at the People's Congress Building in Beijing with General Secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee. China. Vietnam and the country's President To Lam, who is on a state visit to China. Xi Jinping once again congratulated To Lam on his election as general secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee. In addition, he noted that his decision to pay his first official visit to China after taking office demonstrates the high regard the Vietnamese leader attaches to relations between the two parties and countries. As the two ruling communist parties in the world, the Communist Party of China and the Communist Party of Vietnam should uphold their traditional friendship, uphold the communist leadership and socialist system, and continue to promote the building of a China-Vietnam community with a shared future, which is of strategic significance to the development of the world socialist cause. Xi Jinping added that in the face of global, historical and historical changes, China and Vietnam have maintained rapid economic growth and long-term social stability, demonstrating the superiority of the socialist system and the vitality of the socialist cause. China is willing to maintain close strategic communication and high-level exchanges with Vietnam, offering them firm mutual support. To Lam recalled that this is his first overseas visit since taking office as General Secretary of the Communist Party Central Committee and State President of Vietnam, which fully reflects the Vietnamese Party and State's highest attention to relations with China. Vietnam persists in its independence and autonomy and adheres to the “one China” principle. To Lam also expressed the country's willingness to maintain close high-level exchanges with China, deepen strategic mutual trust and strengthen the alignment of development strategies. After the meeting, the two sides witnessed the signing of several bilateral cooperation agreements between party schools and in the fields of connectivity and industry. On the morning of the same day, Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan held a welcome banquet in the Golden Hall of the People's Congress building in honor of To Lam and his delegation. excerpt from: https://italian.cri.cn/ 08/19/2024/ ARTIECr5PIFfqkxgB7Zpw1PU240819 .shtml

