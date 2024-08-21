Video mistakenly claims help from President Joko Widodo on Independence Day

Three videos, each lasting 49 to 53 seconds, showing President Joko Widodo delivering a speech granting a total of Rp 790 million and Rp 50 million in aid for the Independence Day celebration were distributed. reels Facebook by account This, ThisAnd This.

In the video, President Joko Widodo said: “Especially on the occasion of Indonesia's 79th Independence Day, I will distribute aid totaling Rp. 790 million specifically to those who shared this video and must follow my account. Winners must meet the criteria below. To contact me directly, check my bio immediately, Thank you”

At the time of writing, the three videos have been shared more than 5,000 times and received 21,000 comments and 40,000 likes. So, is it true that President Joko Widodo will distribute aid worth IDR 750 million and IDR 50 million to celebrate the Independence Day of the Republic of Indonesia?

FACT CHECK

Tempo traces the distributed video source by first fragmenting it into frames using tools InVID, then the fragmented image is plotted using tools Google Image and Yandex Image. Here are the results of the check:

Video 1:

This video claims that Jokowi will provide assistance with a sum of money ranging from wedding expenses to school fees to company capital. In fact, the video is identical to the video of President Joko Widodo expressing President Jokowi's condolences for the death of Emmeril Kahn Mumtadz, son of West Java Governor Ridwan Kamil at Merdeka Palace on June 4, 2022. The full video was uploaded to the official account Presidential Secretariat on YouTube on June 4, 2022.

Tempo also checks the authenticity of the sound in the video using a detection tool deep falseHive moderation. Analysis results audio detection tools This shows that 98.9% of video sound is created using artificial intelligence or artificial intelligence (IA).

Video 2:

Meanwhile, the video on another link shows President Joko Widodo wearing a black suit and giving a speech about providing IDR 50 million in aid on the occasion of Independence Day. In fact, the video shows President Joko Widodo giving a speech about the violence in Gaza, in Riyadh. The video was uploaded Presidential Secretariat on the official YouTube channel on October 19, 2023. In the video, President Joko Widodo conveys IDR 50 million in aid on the occasion of Independence Day.

Video 3:

In the video that is circulating, it is claimed that Jokowi will provide aid of IDR 50 million. In fact, the video of President Joko Widodo making a statement about Rohingya refugees was broadcast on CNN Indonesia December 9, 2023.

In the video, President Joko Widodo condemned the influx of Rohingya refugees entering Aceh province. President Jokowi said there were allegations of criminal acts of human trafficking in the flow of Rohingya refugee movements.

Previously, a number of manipulated videos claiming President Jokowi's help had been circulating. Tempo verified the video, among others, at the link This And This.

CONCLUSION

The results of Tempo's survey, a 53-second video showing President Joko Widodo delivering a speech announcing a total of IDR 790 million in aid to celebrate Independence Day, are confused

There is no valid information from the Presidential Palace authorities that Joko Widodo would distribute aid in the amount of IDR 750 million to celebrate the Independence Day of the Republic of Indonesia. The shared video is also a video of President Joko Widodo's speech when President Jokowi expressed his condolences for the death of Emmeril Kahn Mumtadz, son of West Java Governor Ridwan Kamil, at Merdeka Palace on June 4, 2022.

Meanwhile, the video on the other link is a video of President Joko Widodo's statement responding to the violence in Gaza, Riyadh and condemning the influx of Rohingya refugees entering Aceh province. In both videos, President Jokowi did not mention helping the independence of the Republic of Indonesia.

Meanwhile, the results of checking the authenticity of the sound in the video using a detection tool deep falseHive Moderation, its votes are identified as being created using artificial intelligence or artificial intelligence (IA).

TEMPO FACT CHECKING TEAM

** Do you have information or a claim that you would like to verify? Get in touch ChatBot You can also submit criticisms, objections or comments on this fact-checking article by email to [email protected].