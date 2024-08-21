5 Key Takeaways From Donald Trump's Visit to Howell in August





HOWELL, MI Combating violent crime, deporting undocumented immigrants and supporting law enforcement were among the campaign policy goals former President Donald Trump addressed during a visit to Howell on Tuesday, Aug. 20.

At the Livingston County Sheriff's Office in Howell, Trump spoke to supporters about his policy plans, which largely revolve around crime and security issues.

Here are five key takeaways from Trump's latest visit to Michigan:

Supporters of former President Donald Trump filled the streets outside the Livingston County Sheriff's Office, where the Republican presidential candidate is scheduled to make a statement to the press on Tuesday, August 20. Santino Mattioli

Trump supporters are mobilizing, from near and far

Although access to the event venue, a warehouse operated by the sheriff's office, was limited to a few dozen supporters, dozens of other Trump supporters made sure to show up in the surrounding neighborhood.

There, they hoisted Trump-Vance signs into the air.

They waved American and Trump campaign flags while displaying shirts with designs supporting the Republican Party's 2024 presidential ticket.

Passing motorists honked their horns as they approached the group on the streets in front of the sheriff's office.

While the crowd was largely made up of Trump supporters, some were there to support his Democratic opponent in the November election, Vice President Kamala Harris.

Among those in the crowd was Patty Barlow, who said she believed Trump chose to come to Howell because the city represents an all-American, patriotic town that is home to many Republicans.

If he wins this election, he will make America great again, she said.

Trump plans to defund the police

Several topics were discussed Tuesday, including Trump's plan to defund the police if he wins back the presidency.

The Republican railed against the defund the police movement, a law enforcement reform initiative that gained popularity in 2020 while Trump was still in the White House.

“When I am president of the United States again, we will never think of or mention the phrase ‘defund the police,’” he said, drawing applause from his supporters in the audience.

Trump attacked Harris for expressing support for the defund-the-police movement years ago.

In 2020, she questioned whether money was being spent effectively on public safety. However, she did not state during her 2024 campaign that she supported defunding law enforcement.

Donald Trump speaks at the Livingston County Sheriff's Office in Howell on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2024. Josh Boland | MLive.com

Border control remains a GOP priority

Trump devoted much of his speech Tuesday to addressing the policy surrounding the crossing of undocumented immigrants at the U.S.-Mexico border.

He promised that if elected president he would launch the largest deportation operation in the country's history.

Trump criticized President Joe Biden's immigration policies, which he said have reversed his own administration's efforts to reduce border crossings.

He has repeatedly placed some of the blame for the Biden administration's immigration policies on Harris, whom the Republican often refers to as the border czar.

On day one, I will close the border, Trump said. I will send Kamala's illegal immigrants home, where they belong.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump responds to a reporter's question at the Livingston County Sheriff's Department in Howell, Mich., Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2024Jacob Hamilton | MLive.com

There was some controversy behind his visit

Since announcing his campaign hiatus last weekend, the former president has been criticized by opponents for stopping in Howell, a Michigan city with a history of white supremacist activity.

Trump chose to rally in a city that was historically known as the capital of the Ku Klux Klan in Michigan, Alyssa Bradley, the Harris campaign’s Michigan communications director, said in a statement before Trump arrived. This event on crime and safety is not a dog whistle from Trump, it’s a megaphone.

As Trump wrapped up the event, a reporter asked him to respond to these criticisms from his opponents.

Who was there in 2021?, Trump replied.

When someone in the audience answered, Joe Biden, Trump smiled and laughed. Supporters in the room applauded the response.

Biden visited Howell in October 2021 to promote his domestic policy agenda.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at the Livingston County Sheriff's Department in Howell, Michigan, Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2024Jacob Hamilton | MLive.com

Michigan remains popular with presidential candidates

Trump's visit Tuesday marked his fourth stop in 2024 in Michigan, considered a key state in the presidential race.

The last time Trump visited Michigan was in July. His appearance at Van Andel Arena was his first public rally since surviving an assassination attempt and accepting the Republican nomination for president.

He also campaigned in Saginaw County and Detroit earlier this year.

Trump's running mate, U.S. Sen. J.D. Vance of Ohio, has campaigned in Michigan three times so far this year, including last week in Kent County.

Her Democratic opponent in the race, Harris, has visited Michigan five times this year. Her most recent visit, a rally earlier this month at a hangar at Detroit Metropolitan Airport, came after she replaced Biden as the Democratic leader.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

