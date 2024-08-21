PM Modi to travel 10 hours by train from Poland to Ukraine





Narendra Modi is set to become the first Indian prime minister to visit Ukraine since its independence in 1991. However, it is his choice of transport that could grab headlines as Modi will take a 10-hour train journey on the “Rail Force One” from Poland to kyiv. US President Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz are among other prominent leaders who have visited Ukraine by train since the Russian invasion began. Modi is visiting Ukraine at the invitation of President Volodymyr Zelensky. When Biden took the train in February 2023, the route was kept secret. Reuters reported that Biden was flown overnight to the U.S. air base in Ramstein, Germany. The plane was refueled and continued on to Rzeszow in southeastern Poland. After an hour’s drive, he arrived in Przemysl, a city along the Polish-Ukrainian border. He got off at Kiev-Pasazhyrsky railway station around 8 a.m. local time. The area around the platform had been cleared for his arrival. It is unclear whether Modi’s train journey will be as eventful, but the diplomatic nature of the trip most certainly will be. The US and its Western allies had criticised Modi for his high-profile trip to Moscow just six weeks ago, when President Vladimir Putin conferred on him the prestigious “Order of St Andrew the Apostle”. India has yet to condemn the Russian invasion of Ukraine. “This visit will be an opportunity to continue previous discussions with him (Zelensky) and deepen Indo-Ukrainian friendship. We will also share our views on peaceful resolution of the ongoing Ukrainian conflict. As a friend and partner, we look forward to an early return of peace and stability in the region,” Modi said on X, also known as Twitter.

