Boris Johnson return? Robert Jenrick 'would be delighted' to have former PM in his shadow cabinet if he wins election as Conservative leader

Robert Jenrick has said he would be “delighted” to have Boris Johnson in his shadow cabinet if he wins the Conservative leadership race.

The former immigration minister said the party “needs all its talent” if it is to return to power in the next general election.

He added that he would be “happy” to welcome back the former prime minister, who resigned as an MP in June 2023.

Mr Jenrick, who is one of six party leadership candidates vying to replace Rishi Sunak, told the Daily Telegraph: “As far as Boris Johnson is concerned, the Conservative Party needs all the talent it has right now. And so if Boris wanted to come back to Parliament, I would be delighted to welcome him.”

Asked whether Mr Johnson would be a member of his shadow cabinet, Mr Jenrick said: “Yes. I think what we need is the best people available in the Conservative family to be on the ground, to help us be a strong opposition, to hold Keir Starmer to account for all the failings that we’re already seeing and, ultimately, to win the next general election.”

“And if Boris wanted to be part of it, I would be delighted.”

Mr Johnson was ousted as prime minister in July 2022 following a series of scandals, including lockdown-breaking rallies and the handling of misconduct allegations against deputy leader Chris Pincher.

He considered a return to politics when Liz Truss's government collapsed three months later, but withdrew from the race because it was “not the right time”.

He resigned as MP for Uxbridge and South Ruislip in 2023 after a Commons committee report found he had misled parliament over Partygate.

However, several Tories have since suggested they were wrong to abandon the Mail columnist, who led the party to a landslide election victory in 2019.

Mr Jenrick, who also served as housing minister and health secretary under Mr Johnson, was among those who called for him to resign as prime minister.

In a July 2022 Facebook post, he said there had been an “irretrievable loss of trust” with the public and that the country would be better served by new leadership.

Mr Jenrick's latest remarks make him the first party leadership contender to comment on Mr Johnson's political future.

Two of his rivals, Dame Priti Patel and James Cleverly, are long-time allies of Mr Johnson and have backed him for the party leadership in 2022.

In a recent interview, Dame Priti said Mr Johnson was a “political giant” but a return to frontline politics was “a matter for him”.

Kemi Badenoch was a junior minister in Mr Johnson's government while Mel Stride said during the recent election campaign that the former prime minister was “clearly an asset” to the Conservatives.

However, Tom Tugendhat clashed with Mr Johnson when he chaired the Foreign Affairs Committee. During a previous leadership campaign, he said Mr Johnson's account of Partygate was “fictional”.

The next party leader is expected to be announced on November 2, three weeks after the publication of Mr Johnson's autobiography.

Unleashed will be released on October 10, a few days after the party conference ends.

A spokesman for Mr Johnson declined to comment.