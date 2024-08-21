Politics
Boris Johnson return? Robert Jenrick 'would be delighted' to have former PM in his shadow cabinet if he wins election as Conservative leader
Robert Jenrick has said he would be “delighted” to have Boris Johnson in his shadow cabinet if he wins the Conservative leadership race.
The former immigration minister said the party “needs all its talent” if it is to return to power in the next general election.
He added that he would be “happy” to welcome back the former prime minister, who resigned as an MP in June 2023.
Mr Jenrick, who is one of six party leadership candidates vying to replace Rishi Sunak, told the Daily Telegraph: “As far as Boris Johnson is concerned, the Conservative Party needs all the talent it has right now. And so if Boris wanted to come back to Parliament, I would be delighted to welcome him.”
Asked whether Mr Johnson would be a member of his shadow cabinet, Mr Jenrick said: “Yes. I think what we need is the best people available in the Conservative family to be on the ground, to help us be a strong opposition, to hold Keir Starmer to account for all the failings that we’re already seeing and, ultimately, to win the next general election.”
“And if Boris wanted to be part of it, I would be delighted.”
Boris Johnson (pictured at a 2024 general election campaign event) has resigned as MP for Uxbridge and South Ruislip in 2023 after a Commons committee report found he misled parliament over 'Partygate'
The former immigration minister (pictured launching his bid to become the next Conservative leader) said the party “needs all the talent” if it is to return to power at the next general election.
Mr Johnson was ousted as prime minister in July 2022 following a series of scandals, including lockdown-breaking rallies and the handling of misconduct allegations against deputy leader Chris Pincher.
He considered a return to politics when Liz Truss's government collapsed three months later, but withdrew from the race because it was “not the right time”.
He resigned as MP for Uxbridge and South Ruislip in 2023 after a Commons committee report found he had misled parliament over Partygate.
However, several Tories have since suggested they were wrong to abandon the Mail columnist, who led the party to a landslide election victory in 2019.
Mr Jenrick, who also served as housing minister and health secretary under Mr Johnson, was among those who called for him to resign as prime minister.
In a July 2022 Facebook post, he said there had been an “irretrievable loss of trust” with the public and that the country would be better served by new leadership.
Mr Jenrick's latest remarks make him the first party leadership contender to comment on Mr Johnson's political future.
Two of his rivals, Dame Priti Patel and James Cleverly, are long-time allies of Mr Johnson and have backed him for the party leadership in 2022.
Johnson considered returning to the political spotlight when Liz Truss's government collapsed three months later, but withdrew from the race because it was “not the right time”.
In a recent interview, Dame Priti Patel (pictured) said Mr Johnson was a “political giant” but a return to frontline politics was “a matter for him”
James Cleverly, a long-time ally of Mr Johnson, has backed him for the party leadership in 2022
In a recent interview, Dame Priti said Mr Johnson was a “political giant” but a return to frontline politics was “a matter for him”.
Kemi Badenoch was a junior minister in Mr Johnson's government while Mel Stride said during the recent election campaign that the former prime minister was “clearly an asset” to the Conservatives.
However, Tom Tugendhat clashed with Mr Johnson when he chaired the Foreign Affairs Committee. During a previous leadership campaign, he said Mr Johnson's account of Partygate was “fictional”.
The next party leader is expected to be announced on November 2, three weeks after the publication of Mr Johnson's autobiography.
Unleashed will be released on October 10, a few days after the party conference ends.
A spokesman for Mr Johnson declined to comment.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-13766829/Boris-Johnson-Robert-Jenrick-shadow-cabinet-Tory-leadership-contes.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Boris Johnson return? Robert Jenrick 'would be delighted' to have former PM in his shadow cabinet if he wins election as Conservative leader
- Jokowi blends in with yellow-clad Golkar leaders
- Pakistani man faces cyber terrorism charges for false post about UK riots | Cybercrime News
- Chinese Economy: Xi Jinping May Not Be Able to Solve a Wicked Problem
- County Championship Preview | Gloucestershire vs Leicestershire | News
- Flights cancelled at Japan airport after scissors go missing. #Japan #Airport #BBCNews
- PM Modi to travel 10 hours by train from Poland to Ukraine
- 5 Key Takeaways From Donald Trump's Visit to Howell in August
- North Korean table tennis athletes punished for selfie with South Koreans during 2024 Olympics
- Earthquake in Jammu and Kashmir: 3.9 magnitude quake hits Kashmir Valley, third in 36 hours
- Video mistakenly claims help from President Joko Widodo on Independence Day
- Slowing US jobs market threatens central bankers in Jackson Hole