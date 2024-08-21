Opposition party leaders visit woman arrested over street remarks





Leaders from the nationalist opposition Y (Good) party and the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) visited Dilruba Kayseriliolu in prison after she was arrested for comments she made in a street interview criticizing the government. Y Party officials, led by Cenk Zatc, the party's head of national security and migration policies, visited Kayseriliolu on Wednesday. She was arrested earlier this month after making critical remarks in an interview, leading to charges of “inciting hatred and enmity among the population” and “insulting the president.” Kayseriliolu, who had criticized the government’s temporary ban on Instagram, faced swift legal action after her comments were posted on the YouTube channel “Tyl Mikrofon.” Despite a recent court ruling that freed her from charges of insulting the president, she remains in prison on charges of inciting public hatred. After the visit, the zatc stressed that Kayseriliolu remained in good spirits despite his detention. It condemned the Turkish government’s use of pretrial detention as a tool to silence critics, contrasting Kayseriliolu’s continued imprisonment with the recent release of Dilan Polat, who faces charges of tax evasion and money laundering. The zatc said the case illustrates how the government uses the judiciary as a political weapon, stifling dissent while allowing those with connections to escape justice. The Y Party Chairman Lk Doan and Aliaa District Chairman Deniz Hanc accompanied the Zatc representative. During her visit, Kayseriliolu reportedly requested that her case be used to highlight the broader issue of injustice in Turkey, particularly the government's treatment of dissenting voices. Following the Y Party visit, a CHP delegation, including CHP Vice Chairman Gkan Zeybek and Women’s Branch Chairwoman Asu Kaya, also met with Kayseriliolu in prison. Zeybek and Kaya expressed outrage over his prolonged detention, with Zeybek noting that the CHP would closely monitor the next hearing scheduled for September 3. He called for his immediate release, warning that prolonged detention would undermine public confidence in the justice system. Kayseriliolu was arrested after criticizing President Recep Tayyip Erdoan over a recent Instagram ban in a street interview in the western province of Izmir. An investigation was opened against him for his comments criticizing Erdoan and supporters of his government, the Justice and Development Party (AKP), in the interview following the Instagram ban, which was lifted on August 10 after remaining in effect for nine days. According to the indictment drafted by Izmir prosecutors, Kayseriliolu will be tried for inciting hatred and enmity among the public and insulting the president. The first hearing in her trial has been set for September 3. She will be held in pretrial detention until that date, according to a statement from her lawyer, Hseyin Yldz. His arrest came after the head of Turkey's broadcasting watchdog, the Supreme Council of Radio and Television, criticized street interviews broadcast on social media, saying they manipulated public opinion. Did you like it? Take a second to support Turkish Minute on Patreon!

