Indian PM Modi begins historic visit to Poland, Ukraine – World

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday began his historic trip to Poland and Ukraine, where he pledged to campaign for a peaceful resolution to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Modi will be the first Indian prime minister to visit Ukraine and the first in 45 years to visit Poland, a staunch ally of kyiv that is a key transit point for foreign leaders visiting its war-torn neighbor. He is expected to meet Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk and President Andrzej Duda on Thursday, as well as Indian nationals living in the central European country. This visit will strengthen the friendship between India and Poland and benefit the people of our countries, Modi said on X while landing in Warsaw. On Wednesday, Modi will commemorate an Indian maharaja who sheltered Polish children during World War II, before laying flowers at a war memorial and delivering a speech to Poland's Indian community. Poland needs a lasting partnership with India, Polish Deputy Prime Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz told reporters ahead of Modi's visit, adding that economic ties would also be on the agenda. Meeting with Zelensky Modi has struck a delicate balance between maintaining India's historically warm ties with Russia and seeking closer security partnerships with Western nations as a bulwark against its regional rival, China. His government has avoided explicitly condemning Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine, instead urging the two sides to resolve their differences through dialogue. “As a friend and partner, we look forward to an early return of peace and stability in the region,” Modi said in a statement released Wednesday before leaving for Poland. In kyiv, Modi will hold talks with President Volodymyr Zelensky and share his perspectives on a peaceful resolution of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, the statement added. India has always advocated diplomacy and dialogue to reach a negotiated settlement, Indian external affairs ministry official Tanmaya Lal said ahead of the visit. Zelensky said on Monday that a number of documents were also expected to be signed during the meeting with Modi, whose previous diplomatic efforts have drawn condemnation from kyiv. In July, hours after Russia bombed several cities in Ukraine, Modi visited Moscow and was photographed kissing Putin at his residence. He also visited Russia in 2019 and hosted Putin in New Delhi two years later, weeks before Moscow launched its offensive against Ukraine. India has largely refrained from explicitly condemning Russia and has abstained from voting on UN resolutions targeting the Kremlin. However, the conflict between Russia and Ukraine has also had a human cost for India. New Delhi has been pressuring Moscow to return several of its citizens who signed up for support missions with the Russian military but were later sent to fight on the front lines in Ukraine. At least five Indian soldiers were killed in the conflict.

