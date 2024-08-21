Politics
Against the constitutional challenge of President Joko Widodo and his party which delegitimizes the 2024 regional elections ~ KITAMUDAMEDIA
KITAMUDAMEDIA, Bontang- President Joko Widodo and the Advanced Indonesia Plus (KIM+) Coalition are suspected of trying to do whatever it takes to strengthen the hegemony of the big coalition and the octopus of political dynasties in the simultaneous regional elections in 2024 (Pilkada 2024) by ignoring the last two decisions of the Constitutional Court (MK) regarding the thresholds for political parties to nominate candidates for regional heads and calculating the age requirements for regional head candidates in the Law on the Election of Governors, Regents and Mayors (UU Pilkada). This negligence effort was carried out to circumvent the 2024 elections so that in a number of regions, especially the Jakarta Special Region, KIM+ could be dominated without real competing candidates, and to pave the way for President Joko Widodo's son, Kaesang Pangarep. appointed deputy governor of Central Java even though he did not meet the age requirements to run for district head.
This negligence will be carried out by the President and the DPR by quickly and haphazardly revising a number of provisions of the Regional Election Law in order to cancel the constitutional limits issued by the Constitutional Court, which is scheduled for Wednesday, August 21, 2024. In the Constitutional Court Decision No. 60/PUU-XXII/2024, dated August 20, 2024, the Constitutional Court interpreted Article 40, paragraph (1) of the Regional Election Law, which originally regulated the thresholds required for the nomination of candidate pairs for the heads of regions. based on the acquisition of seats and votes in the DPRD elections, must be based on the acquisition of valid votes in the elections in the province/district/city based on the ratio of the number of voters on the permanent voter list, with a percentage equivalent to the percentage of individual candidacy. This provision ensures fairness and equal competition for all political parties, both those that win seats in the DPRD and those that do not win seats in the DPRD, and also opens up the possibility for candidates for the leadership of alternative regions to compete with the dominance of large coalitions.
Meanwhile, in the Constitutional Court Decision No. 70/PUU-XXII/2024, dated August 20, 2024, the Constitutional Court emphasized that historically, systematically, in practice so far and in comparison with other elections, the age requirement for candidacy for the head of a region is calculated from the determination of the candidate pairs by the KPU, not during the inauguration.
1 pair of candidates was elected, as an anomaly stipulated in the Supreme Court decision number 23 P/HUM/2024. This means that this decision could roll out the red carpet for the appointment of President Joko Widodo's son, Kaesang Pangarep, as deputy governor of Central Java, who did not meet the age requirements when determining the candidate pair.
President Joko Widodo and all the political parties that support him are showing their disregard for the constitution and displaying excessive power without any meaningful checks from the legislature, as if it were a law, even beyond the law and the foundations of constitutionalism. This autocratic regime is once again perpetuating legalistic autocracy to accumulate power and consolidate the power of political elites up to the regional government level. Such efforts delegitimize the 2024 elections from the start, as the rules of the election game are manipulated to minimize competitors by closing alternative candidacy spaces, buying the support of a large coalition of political parties, and generating puppet candidates to give the impression that the regional elections are being held in a free, fair, and competitive equal competition. The way the 2024 general elections were built on a structured, systematic and massive basis of manipulation, violations of the law and violations of ethics is still ingrained in people's minds. President Joko Widodo and his supporting parties are using a similar model to perpetuate the political dynasty continued by his son, through an instant overhaul of the law by abusing democratic institutions, including manipulating the age requirements for regional head candidates to match the figure to be promoted.
The disregard for the constitution by President Joko Widodo and the political parties that support him, in the name of constitutional supremacy and popular sovereignty, must be opposed. Therefore, the Constitutional and Administrative Law Society demands:
1. The President and the DPR cease discussing the revision of the regional electoral law and comply with the Constitutional Court Decision No. 60/PUU-XXII/2024, dated August 20, 2024, and the Constitutional Court Decision No. 70/PUU-XXII/2024, dated August 20, 2024;
2. The KPU follows up on the Constitutional Court Decision No. 60/PUU-XXII/2024 of August 20, 2024 and the Constitutional Court Decision No. 70/PUU-XXII/2024 of August 20, 2024;
3. If the revision of the regional election law continues while ignoring the decision of the Constitutional Court, then the entire civil society will carry out civil disobedience to fight against the tyranny and autocracy of the President Joko Widodo regime and his supporting political parties by boycotting the 2024 regional elections. Election.
2 Jakarta, August 21, 2024
Our call to resistance, Society of Constitutional and Administrative Law [CALS]
1. To Eko Widiarto
2. Alviani Sabillah
3. Aouliya Khasanofa
4. Be blessed by God
5. Bivitri Susanti
6. Charles Simabura
7. Denny Indrayana
8. God Al-Uyun
9. Fadli Ramadhanil
10. Holidays in Amsari
11. Herdiansyah Hamzah
12. Herlambang P. Wiratraman
13. Armiwulan's horse
14. Idul Rishan
15. Iwan Satriawan
16. Mirza Satria Buana
17. Muchamad Ali Safat
18. Muhammad Nur Ramadhan
19. Pery Rehendra Sucipta
20. Richo Andi Wibowo
21. Susi Dwi Harijanti
22. Taufik Firmanto
23. Titi Anggraini
24. Viola Reininda
25. Warkhatun Najidah
26. Yance Arizona
27. Zainal Arifin Mochtar
By: Society of Constitutional and Administrative Law
