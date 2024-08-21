Jokowi assures that the government respects the decisions of the Constitutional Court





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – President Joko Widodo or Jokowi He said he would respect the new decision of the Constitutional Court (MK) on the threshold for regional chief elections and the age limit for candidates. “We respect the authority and decision of every government agency,” the president said in a video statement released by the press office of the presidential secretariat on Wednesday, August 21, 2024. “This is a routine constitutional process.” Earlier, Hasan Nasbi, the head of the presidential communications office, made a similar statement. Hasan said the government would comply with the revision of the law on the election of regional heads to the House of Representatives or DPR. “The government is only executing the law. The only lawmaker is the DPR,” Hasan told reporters at the State Ministry Secretariat complex on Wednesday, August 21, 2024. “However, the one who organizes the elections is the KPU (General Election Commission).” Hasan also affirmed that President Jokowi would not issue a government decree in lieu of law to circumvent the constitutional process. Therefore, Hasan asked Indonesian citizens to follow the ongoing discussions in parliament. “The government respects the decisions of the MA and MK as well as the authority of the DPR. We will see the results,” he said. THE Constitutional Court had previously ruled partially in favour of the Labour Party and the Gelora Party regarding the threshold for political parties to nominate candidates for regional leaders. In its ruling, the Constitutional Court stated that political parties or coalitions of parties participating in regional elections are allowed to nominate a candidate even if they do not have a seat in the Regional Legislative Council or the DPRD. The Constitutional Court also dismissed a petition by two students, Fahrur Rozi and Anthony Lee, who asked the Constitutional Court to restore the age limit for regional head candidates before the Supreme Court (MA) decision No. 23 P/HUM/2024. However, a day later, the DPR legislative body held a meeting to discuss the regional election bill and reject the MK's decision on the age limit for candidates. At the meeting, only the Democratic Party of Struggle, or PDIP, protested the DPR's apparently hasty decision. RIRI RAHAYU Editor's Picks: Constitutional Court decision prevents former governors from running as vice-governors in the same region Click here has get the latest news from Tempo on Google News

