Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Warsaw, first visit by Indian PM in 45 years

Updated: August 21, 2024 5:51 PM EAST

Warsaw [Poland]August 21 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Warsaw, Poland on Wednesday in what is the first visit by an Indian prime minister in 45 years. During his visit, Prime Minister Modi will meet his Polish counterpart and the President, and will also interact with the Indian community. Later in the day, the Prime Minister will first lay a wreath at the Jam Saheb memorial in Nawanagar. The memorial is dedicated to Jam Saheb Digvijaysinhji Ranjitsinhji, former Maharaja of Nawanagar (present-day Jamnagar). In 1942, the Maharaja established the Polish Children's Camp in Jamnagar for Polish children who had fled the USSR during World War II. He will also visit the Monument to the Battle of Monte Cassino. The monument commemorates the victory of the soldiers of the Polish Second Corps in the Battle of Monte Cassino during World War II in 1944. The Polish Second Corps conquered the hill and the monastery located on it. More than 900 Polish soldiers were killed in this battle. The Prime Minister will also visit the Kolhapur Memorial, adjacent to this monument. It has been erected in memory of the village of Kolhapur which hosted the Polish children who were granted asylum by the Jam Saheb of Nawangar. The children were shifted to Valivade in Kolhapur in 1945. Before leaving New Delhi for his important visits to the two countries, Prime Minister Modi said he looked forward to helping create the foundation for stronger and more vibrant relations with the two countries in the years to come. The prime minister said his visit comes as the two countries celebrate 70 years of diplomatic relations. “My visit to Poland comes as we celebrate 70 years of our diplomatic relations. Poland is a key economic partner in Central Europe. Our mutual commitment to democracy and pluralism further strengthens our relationship. I look forward to meeting my friend Prime Minister Donald Tusk and President Andrzej Duda to further advance our partnership,” Prime Minister Modi said in a statement. Speaking to ANI earlier, Indian Ambassador to Poland Nagma Mallick said, “We have a very good and growing bilateral trade turnover of around $6 billion, and the trade balance is very favourable to India, we have good Indian investments here of around $3 billion and Polish investors have also invested in India for a little less than $1 billion,” the Indian ambassador said. After his visit to Poland, Prime Minister Modi will travel to Ukraine at the invitation of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. This will be the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Ukraine. (ANI)

