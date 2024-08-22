Donald Trump was surprised to find that New York governor was not nice to him during the Democratic National Convention





The dozens of speakers who have spoken at the Democratic National Convention since Monday have had plenty of nasty things to say about Donald Trump. Factual, justified, and necessary things? Yes. But not the kind you’d say about someone you like and/or who wouldn’t mind being the leader of the free world again. The president of the United Auto Workers called Trump a scab. Hillary Clinton reminded everyone that he’d been convicted on 34 counts of criminal activity. Michelle Obama referenced his many business failures and noted that he’d been saved by affirmative action for generational wealth. Barack Obama mocked his bizarre obsession with crowd size. One former supporter said he was embarrassed to admit he voted for Trump, while another said the old guy disgusted him to his core.

But which speaker apparently hurt the former president the most? New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, whom Trump bitterly complained Wednesday had been unkind to him during her speech Monday night.

Kathy Hochul, the very unpopular Governor of New York, was the meanest speaker Monday night (at the Democratic National Convention) regarding your favorite President, me, Trump told his Truth Social supporters. His total hatred and statements about me knew no bounds. I was astonished for two reasons: First, I have done a GREAT job in New York, employed thousands of people, built some of the most beautiful and successful buildings, and paid billions of dollars in taxes. Second, in the very real possibility that I win the presidency, wouldn’t it be better for the people of New York State to have a Governor who gets along with the President? Adversarial relationships are not good in politics! Unfairly, I am faced with a very biased and hateful New York judiciary that is appointed and largely controlled by the Governor. With the vitriol she displayed Monday night, it's no wonder the judges treated me so poorly. The entire system is RIGID and businesses are leaving because of it!!!

Trump’s complaints are, of course, completely absurd, for many reasons. For one thing, the claim that he did a GREAT job in New York is not entirely accurate. He has been accused of defrauding numerous contractors in the state and has been convicted of widespread fraud in the state for years. His company has been convicted of tax fraud. The Plaza Hotel went bankrupt under his watch.

In the meantime, the idea that Hochul should play nice with him because he might win the presidency and that adversarial relationships are not good in politics is completely ridiculous. Hochul, like other Democrats, is doing everything she can to make sure he doesn’t win, and that includes reminding people what a nightmare his second term would be. And hello? This man’s entire existence is based on adversarial relationships! Trump literally threatened to withhold federal funding from New York during COVID! He spends most of his time attacking people on social media and has called his political opponents scum! But now he’s beside himself because Hochul didn’t use his speech to say nice things about him.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.vanityfair.com/news/story/trump-surprised-kathy-hocul-wasnt-nice-to-him-during-dnc The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos