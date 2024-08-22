Russia-China partnership 'bearing fruit', Putin says





MOSCOW:President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday (August 21) that Russia's economic and trade ties with China are “bearing results” as he welcomed Chinese Premier Li Qiang to the Kremlin. Since the start of the conflict in Ukraine, Moscow has viewed Beijing as an economic lifeline, with the two countries boosting trade to record levels as Russia faces heavy economic sanctions from the West. “Our trade relations are developing successfully… The attention that the governments on both sides pay to trade and economic ties is bearing fruit,” Putin said during a meeting with Li. “Our states have developed large-scale joint plans, projects in the economic and humanitarian fields, which we expect for many years to come,” he added. According to the Kremlin's translation of his remarks, Li Keqiang told Putin that “Sino-Russian relations are at an unprecedented level,” saying Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping had created “strong momentum for further deepening of bilateral relations.” In a separate meeting with Li, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin hailed ties between the two countries as a stabilizing element. “Our partnership and strategic cooperation are particularly important in a situation where new contours of the world order are emerging,” Mr. Mishustin said. “And in these conditions, the Russia-China connection is a powerful stabilizing factor, promoting economic growth in both countries and increasing the quality of life of our citizens,” the Russian Prime Minister said. Citing a joint statement, China's official Xinhua News Agency said the two sides agreed to optimize trade structure, expand bilateral trade volume and promote the development of e-commerce. They also said they would make efforts “to expand mutually beneficial cooperation in the Arctic” as well as bilateral agricultural trade.

