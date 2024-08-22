Politics
Ramn Prez-Maura | Sanchez, the Spanish Boris Johnson
I remember writing in these pages about the feeling that watching the TV series in 2022 gave me This Englandwith Kenneth Branagh playing Boris Johnson during the pandemic. It was a devastating series in which the disastrous management of Johnson and his team was told in detail. A tragic administration that, as the series shows, was perfectly parallel to that of the Spanish government: full of lies and making bad decisions that cost a lot of human lives. Of course, in the British case, its management and the many lies told by the government ended up with Johnson on the street, while for Sánchez not only did it not cost but he ended up paying tribute to the dead with a Masonic ceremony at the Royal Palace of Madrid and with Salvador Illa awarded the Presidency of the Generalitat of Catalonia. Today I discover another example of parity between Boris Johnson and Pedro Sánchez. I found it under the pen of a much more authoritative author than yours.
I remember very well the breakfast on 6th December 2014, hand in hand with Rory Stewart, at the Al Buston Hotel in Muscat, Sultanate of Oman. Rory later chaired an opinion circle that brought us together twice a year somewhere in the world. I was fascinated by his story, how, at the age of 27, in 2000, he had left the diplomatic service to discover the world on foot. I spent eighteen months between 2000 and 2001 travelling across much of Iran, Pakistan and the Indian and Nepalese Himalayas. Always walking. The outbreak of the war in Afghanistan surprised him in the region and for 36 days he crossed much of the country accompanied only by his dog. The journey is beautifully told in The places in between (Picador 2004). This Scotsman who studied at Oxford had been selected for a year as a summer tutor for the children of William and Henry, then Prince of Wales, and since 2010 he has been a Conservative Party MP in a constituency, Penrith and The Border, located south of the border between Scotland and England. He has led several ministries equivalent to our Secretaries of State, with David Cameron and Theresa May, with whom he became a member of the Cabinet as Secretary for International Development.
Rory has just published his memoirs about his years in politics (Politics on the edge. Vintage, 2024) and it is one of the best political memoirs I have ever read in my life because of the honesty of the story and the way he mercilessly excoriates several colleagues, recounting his connections and his lies. And he almost always does it for very well-reasoned reasons. Rory was one of several candidates for the Conservative Party leadership who emerged when Theresa May had to resign after failing to approve Brexit on the terms she deemed appropriate.
The story of this internal election campaign is fascinating. The all-time favourite was Boris Johnson. And Rory was the only candidate who declared from day one that he would never serve in a Boris-led government. I knew him too well. He had been his secretary of state when Boris was foreign minister. And Rory’s description of Boris is identical to what anyone in Spain might give of Sánchez. Boris will, in theory, subscribe to anything you ask of him, but it will be worthless (…) He will have no shame in making promises of victory and then breaking those promises to stay in power (p. 350). I certainly don’t know of a better description of Sánchez’s political behaviour. But in reality, it comes from Boris Johnson, with whom Sánchez has far more in common than he would ever like to admit. The extremes are touching.
PS In case anyone is interested, Rory was expelled from the Conservative Party by Boris Johnson on 3rd September 2019 for breaching parliamentary discipline by refusing to accept the Brexit route. Along with him, 20 other MPs were expelled, including two: Kenneth Clarke, a member of the House since 1970 and at the time the longest serving MP, as well as having served as Justice Secretary, Chancellor of the Exchequer, Home Secretary, and Education and Science Secretary, among others; and Nicholas Soames, an MP since 1983 and, among other things, the grandson of Winston Churchill. Both had supported Rory's candidacy for Prime Minister against Boris Johnson.
