Donald Trump abruptly interrupts North Carolina rally, calls for urgent medical help: 'A doctor, please!'





Donald Trump, who recently faced an assassination attempt, abruptly ended his campaign event in Asheboro, North Carolina, asking the audience to please send a doctor.

Donald Trump speaks through bulletproof glass during a campaign rally, at the North Carolina Aviation Museum & Hall of Fame in Asheboro, North Carolina, U.S., August 21, 2024. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

It was Trump's first outdoor rally since the 20-year-old gunman opened fire at his campaign rally in Pennsylvania last month, killing at least one attendee.

At Wednesday's rally, the Republican presidential candidate stopped speaking and questioned some of the people present, asking for clarification: “What's wrong? A doctor, please!” he shouted into the microphone, as it appeared that one of the attendees needed medical assistance.

It's very hot here, I noticed, it's very hot and a lot of people have waited days to come here, so I understand, the former US president remarked, looking at the area where the participant was standing. Take your time, doctor, take your time, thank you! he added.

Trump and the audience applauded after a moment. He then walked past the bulletproof glass surrounding his podium, flanked by Secret Service agents, and toward the area where attendees were receiving medical treatment.

Trump hugged and greeted the person holding a water bottle. Amid chants of “We love Trump,” he returned behind the bulletproof glass of the podium and thanked the audience. He then addressed national security in his speech.

This is what the secret service spokesman said:

Speaking to Newsweek, a Secret Service spokesperson clarified that the rally attendee was fine and that it was a heat-related incident.

Trump's rally comes nearly a week after Kamala Harris' campaign event in the battleground state.

Meanwhile, the Texas Republican Party praised President Trump for requesting medical assistance for a rally attendee. On social media, the state Republican branch called Trump a genuinely good guy.

Trump only interrupted his rally to check on someone in the audience after the crowd shouted for help.

