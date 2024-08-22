Erdoan, dignitaries set to celebrate key Seljuk victory





Eastern Turkey will host a series of events over the weekend and Monday to mark the anniversary of a centuries-old military victory that cemented Turkish rule in the country. President Recep Tayyip Erdoan, Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Baheli and other prominent figures are expected to attend the celebrations at two central venues. The ceremonies in the Ahlat and Malazgirt districts will mark the 953rd anniversary of the Seljuk victory over Byzantine forces. Erdoan will chair the cabinet meeting at the Ahlat presidential complex on Sunday, the Presidential Communications Directorate said. The cabinet meeting is expected to focus on efforts to combat the forest fires, as well as the current situation regarding the Gaza ceasefire negotiations. Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, who recently met with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, is expected to brief cabinet members on the topic. The meeting will also cover the latest developments in the economy and Turkey's counterterrorism operations. Preparations began this week for spectacular ceremonies, including giant tents resembling those erected for Seljuk sultans before battles and several yurts representing Turkish tribes. An area of ​​150,000 square meters has been set aside for events promoting Turkish culture. Exhibitions of handicrafts and events involving traditional Turkish sports, such as horseback archery, are planned, as well as concerts and aerial stunts, which will promote the events, featuring the Turkish army's Solo Trk team. The first event will take place on August 25 in Ahlat, in the current Turkish province of Bitlis, from where the Seljuk army departed, and the second will take place in Malazgirt, where the Battle of Malazgirt or Manzikert took place. During his visit, Erdoan will also chair a cabinet meeting in Ahlat, media reported on Wednesday. On August 26, 1071, the army of Byzantine Emperor Romanos IV Diogenes faced the Seljuk army, composed mainly of mounted archers, led by Sultan Alparslan, and suffered a crushing defeat. Romanos was taken prisoner before being freed by Alparslan. According to the agreement between the two rulers, some border posts were handed over to the Seljuks. The agreement allowed Sultan Alparslan to devote himself entirely to the Fatimids who ruled Egypt. However, the emperor was quickly overthrown, tortured, and killed by his rivals before the empire was consumed by a destructive civil war. The agreement between the two rulers was not ratified by the new emperor, who rejected its terms. The civil war allowed nomadic Turkmen tribes following in the footsteps of the Seljuk army to flood in and take control of most of Anatolia, with the exception of a few outposts on the coast. Alparslan did not survive the battle for long, dying at the hands of an assassin a year later. The conquest of Anatolia also led the Orthodox Christian Byzantine Empire to seek aid from the Catholic Vatican. Pope Urban II used Byzantine Emperor Alexios I Komnenos' request for military aid to declare, at the Council of Clermont in 1095, a general mobilization of Western Christendom against the Turks who had occupied Anatolia and much of the Middle East. The resulting massive invasion is called the Crusades. The Battle of Manzikert is considered by the Turks as the beginning of the transformation of Anatolia into the land of the Turks. The end of August is celebrated as Victory Week, which commemorates two major historical victories of the Turkish forces: the Battle of Manzikert and the Great Offensive of 26 August 1922, the largest military operation of the Turkish War of Independence that saw the invading Greek army defeated. The 96th Victory Day, on 30 August, commemorates the victory of Trkiye at the Battle of Dumlupnar in the Aegean province of Ktahya as part of the Great Offensive.

