PM Modi to visit Ukraine in armoured 'Train Force One'; see features | External Affairs Defence & Security News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is currently on a visit to Poland, will board the Polish luxury train, Train Force One, to travel to the Ukrainian capital kyiv on Friday (August 23). This will be the first visit to Ukraine by a senior Indian leader since the start of the Russian military operation in February 2022. The visit is expected to last around seven hours, including nearly 20 hours of train travel. The Force One train has already been used by world leaders such as US President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron for their trips to kyiv. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also frequently uses the Force One train for his international travel. Why Train Force One? The decision to use Train Force One is part of a broader diplomatic strategy. As Ukraine continues to navigate a complex geopolitical landscape, hosting international leaders like Prime Minister Modi in such safe and luxurious ways underscores the country’s resilience and commitment to maintaining international relations amid conflict. While damage to the country's power grids and electricity generation facilities by Russia has increased the travel time of trains from the Polish border to kyiv, Ukraine's railway system has managed to maintain train operations with minimal delays. Despite ongoing threats and frequent power outages, the rail system has managed to evacuate millions of people fleeing west, transport many leaders and diplomats, and keep the country's transportation system running smoothly despite ongoing Russian aggression. Train Force One: Features Originally built in 2014 for tourists in Crimea, these luxury carriages were repurposed after Russia's annexation to transport world leaders and VIPs across the war-torn country. The train features a sleek, modern interior that resembles a high-end hotel on wheels. Amenities include a large table for crucial meetings, a plush sofa, and a wall-mounted TV. The sleeping arrangements are also carefully designed for comfort. Additionally, the train is equipped with advanced security measures to protect its VIP passengers. From bulletproof windows to secure communication systems, the Force One train is designed to handle the most challenging scenarios. The Force One train is also equipped with surveillance systems, a secure communication network, and a dedicated security team that constantly monitors the situation outside. All eyes are on PM Modi Before leaving for Ukraine, Prime Minister Modi said he looked forward to the opportunity to continue discussions with President Zelensky on strengthening bilateral cooperation and sharing views on peaceful resolution of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. The world has taken note of Prime Minister Modi's proposed visit, especially as it comes just a month after his summit talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow. “As a friend and partner, we look forward to an early return of peace and stability in the region. I am confident that this visit will be a natural continuation of the deep contacts between the two countries and will help lay the foundation for stronger and more vibrant relations in the years to come,” Prime Minister Modi said in a statement before leaving for Poland and Ukraine.

First published: August 21, 2024 | 6:09 p.m. EAST

