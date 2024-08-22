China's Rising Youth Unemployment Is Creating a New Working Class

Rising unemployment in China is putting millions of college graduates in dire straits, with some forced to take low-paying jobs or even survive on their parents' pensions, a predicament that has created a new working class of rotten children.

The phrase has become a buzzword on social media this year, drawing parallels with the keyword “rotten buildings” for the tens of millions of unfinished homes that have plagued China’s economy since 2021.

This year, a record number of college graduates are seeking jobs in a labor market depressed by COVID-19 disruptions and regulatory crackdowns on the country's finance, technology and education sectors.

The unemployment rate for China's roughly 100 million young people aged 16 to 24 first exceeded 20% in April 2020. When it hit a record high of 21.3% in June 2023, authorities abruptly suspended the data series to reassess how the figures were compiled.

A year later, youth unemployment remains a headache, with the jobless rate hitting a peak of 17.1% in July as 11.79 million students graduated this summer in an economy still weighed down by the housing crisis.

President Xi Jinping has repeatedly stressed that finding jobs for young people remains a top priority. The government has called for more channels for young people to connect with potential employers, such as job fairs, and has rolled out business support policies to boost hiring.

For many Chinese graduates, better job prospects, upward social mobility, brighter life prospects, all things once promised by a college degree, have become increasingly elusive, said Yun Zhou, an assistant professor of sociology at the University of Michigan.

Some unemployed young people have returned to their hometowns to live their childhood to the fullest, counting on their parents' pensions and savings.

Even those with postgraduate degrees are not spared.

After spending years climbing China's ultra-competitive university ladder, disadvantaged young people are finding their qualifications are not enough to find jobs in a sluggish economy.

Their choices are limited. They either lower their expectations for well-paying jobs or find any job they can get to make ends meet. Some also turn to crime.

Zephyr Cao graduated last year with a master's degree from the prestigious China Foreign Affairs University in Beijing.

Now 27 and back in his home province of Hebei, Cao stopped looking for full-time work after lower-than-expected salaries led him to question the value of his education.

If I worked for three or four years after my undergraduate degree, my salary would probably be similar to what I currently receive with a master's degree, Cao said.

Cao said he plans to pursue a doctorate in hopes that his prospects will improve in a few years.

Amada Chen, a recent graduate of Hubei University of Chinese Medicine, quit her job as a salesperson at a state-owned enterprise last week after just one month.

She blamed her decision on the toxic work culture and unrealistic expectations from her bosses. For the first 15 days of her probationary period, she was paid just 60 yuan (S$10.99) per day, despite having to work 12 hours a day.

I cried every day for a week, she said.

Chen wanted to become a quality inspector or a researcher, jobs she thought would fit her skills as a student of traditional Chinese medicine.

But more than 130 application letters later, he was offered mostly sales or e-commerce positions.

Chen said she is completely reconsidering her career path and may turn to modeling.

Uncertain outlook

Unemployment among college graduates is not unprecedented.

In 1999, China dramatically expanded university enrollment capacity in an effort to produce a better-educated workforce to fuel its growing economy.

But the supply of graduates continued to outstrip the supply of jobs, with authorities expressing concern in 2007 about the availability of jobs, a problem that eased but never completely disappeared as more young graduates entered the job market.

The outlook is uncertain even when a student's specialization matches market needs.

Shou Chen completed his third year at Beijing University of Posts and Telecommunications this year, majoring in artificial intelligence.

However, she has not yet landed an internship after more than a dozen applications and remains pessimistic about the job market.

It could be worse, she said. After all, there will be more and more people (in this area).

The supply of college students will exceed demand from 2024 to 2037, after which the effects of falling fertility rates will kick in and significantly narrow the gap, according to a study published in June by Research on Higher Education in Chinaa journal dependent on the Ministry of Education.

The number of new college graduates will likely peak at about 18 million in 2034, the report said. REUTERS