Jokowi Responds to Social Media Buzz Over 'Carpenter' Allegations





Jakarta. President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo told the public on Wednesday that he is following ongoing conversations on social media about alleged government interference in the upcoming gubernatorial elections. Critics have linked Jokowi to the allegations by referring to his previous career as a furniture maker, suggesting his political coalition is trying to overturn a recent court ruling to ease requirements for political parties to nominate gubernatorial candidates. In Jakarta, a coalition of 12 political parties nominated Ridwan Kamil for governor, leaving his rival, Anies Baswedan, without the support needed to run. Under current rules, a party or coalition must win 25 percent of the vote or hold 20 percent of the seats in the provincial legislature to nominate a candidate. But the Constitutional Court ruled on Tuesday to lower the threshold to 7.5 percent of the vote, allowing the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P), the last major party to announce a candidate, to nominate a candidate itself. The move has given Anies renewed hope for a gubernatorial bid, which was previously impossible under the original rules. Anies is widely seen as a staunch critic of the Jokowi government. In response, political parties in the House of Representatives have begun drafting new legislation to challenge the court's decision, which many see as an attempt to block any serious challenge to Ridwan Kamil's candidacy. Speaking at the Golkar party congress on Wednesday evening, Jokowi strongly denied any involvement in these political developments. “For several days, social media has been talking about the court’s decision regarding the local elections. When I checked, the main target of their criticism was the ‘carpenter’. You know who they are talking about,” Jokowi said. Jokowi, who owned a furniture company before his political rise from Solo mayor to president, is often nicknamed “the carpenter” by his critics. He has never hidden his past and frequently shares his journey from furniture maker to president in public appearances. “The court’s decision was made by the judiciary and discussions are now taking place within the legislature. Yet somehow, the public debate remains focused on the ‘carpenter,’” Jokowi said. “As president, I represent the executive branch and I fully respect the judiciary and legislature and their respective authorities.” Jokowi's presence in online discussions has also been fueled by speculation surrounding his youngest son, Kaesang Pangarep, as a potential candidate in the Central Java gubernatorial race. Kaesang's candidacy is currently hampered by a minimum age requirement of 30, but lawmakers are considering an amendment that could allow him to run. Conflicting rulings by the Supreme Court and the Constitutional Court have complicated the issue of Kaesang's eligibility. The Supreme Court has said the minimum age must be reached by the time the election winner is sworn in, while the Constitutional Court insists that the minimum age requirement must be reached by the date of voter registration, September 22. Born on December 25, 1994, Kaesang does not meet the requirements under current law. Keywords :

