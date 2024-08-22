On the eve of his Ukraine visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has no intention of sending a message of war from Poland | Latest News India





Prime Minister Narendra Modi, ahead of his historic visit to Ukraine, on Wednesday said India supports peace in the volatile region, reiterating that we are not living in an era of war and any conflict should be resolved through diplomacy and dialogue. Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a wreath-laying ceremony in honour of the “Good Maharaja” Jam Sahib of Nawanagar in Warsaw, Poland, on Wednesday. (AP) Addressing the Indian diaspora in the Polish capital Warsaw, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also said that for decades, India had a policy of maintaining distance from all countries. However, India's policy today is to remain close to all countries, he added, amid chants of Modi-Modi. Empathy is one of the identities of Indians. Whenever a problem arises in any country, India is the first country to help… When Covid came, India said that humanity comes first… India helps citizens of other countries. India believes in the tradition of Buddha, therefore, believes in peace and not war… India is an advocate of peace in this region and it is clear that this is not the time for war. We have to be together to address the challenges. India is focused on diplomacy and dialogue, Modi said during his visit to Poland. Also read | Peace effort: PM Modi begins visit to Poland, Ukraine Modi's statement comes ahead of his trip to kyiv – the first visit by an Indian prime minister to Ukraine since the country gained independence in 1991. Modi, who is visiting Ukraine at the invitation of President Volodymyr Zelensky, said he would share with the Ukrainian leader his prospects for a peaceful resolution of the ongoing conflict. Modi will visit Ukraine nearly six weeks after his high-profile trip to Russia, which drew criticism from the United States and some of its Western allies. Today's India wants to connect with all. Today's India talks about the development of all. Today's India is with all and thinks of the interests of all, Modi told the Indian diaspora. Also read | Prime Minister Modi's visit to Poland is the first trip by an Indian prime minister to the country in 45 years. Modi also praised the Indian community members for helping Indian students stranded in Ukraine when the war broke out in 2022. He also thanked the Polish government for opening its doors to Indian students and removing visa restrictions. “You helped the Indian students who were stranded in Ukraine. We all witnessed it. You helped them a lot. You all opened your doors to them, organised language classes. The Polish government removed visa restrictions for Indian students. Poland, with all its heart, opened its doors to our students. Today too, when I meet Indian students who have returned from Ukraine, they all congratulate you and the Polish government. Today, I want to congratulate all of you, the Polish government and the people, on behalf of 140 million Indians. I salute you all,” Modi said. Speaking about the recent elections in India, Modi said that India is not only the mother of democracy but also a participatory and vibrant democracy. The people of India have an unwavering faith in democracy. We have seen this faith in the recent elections as well. They were the biggest elections in history. 180 million voters voted in the recent European Union elections. Three times more people, 640 million voters, voted in the Indian elections.

