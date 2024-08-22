Nicole Shanahan Says She And RFK Jr. May Drop Out And Support Trump : NPR





Nicole Shanahan appears on stage after presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced her as his running mate at a campaign event on March 26. Eric Risberg/AP

Switch the legend Eric Risberg/AP

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s running mate, who is pursuing an independent campaign for president, said his campaign is considering withdrawing from the race and supporting former President Donald Trump, the Republican nominee, in the November election.

Nicole Shanahan, a wealthy California lawyer and Kennedy's vice presidential pick, made the comments on an episode of the Impact Theory podcast released Tuesday, as the campaign grapples with declining poll numbers and lackluster fundraising.

“We’re looking at two options,” Shanahan said. “One is to stay in power and form this new party, but we run the risk of a Kamala Harris and a [Tim] “We can choose to withdraw from Trump's votes, or we can somehow withdraw more. Or we withdraw immediately and join forces with Donald Trump. We withdraw from this situation and we explain to our base why we are making this decision.”

Kennedy initially launched his campaign to challenge President Joe Biden for the Democratic nomination, but later announced he would run as an independent candidate.

Shanahan, whom Kennedy chose as his running mate in March, runs a charitable foundation and was previously married to Google co-founder Sergey Brin.

The campaign did not immediately respond to NPR's request for comment Wednesday, but it said Kennedy would deliver a speech Friday in Phoenix “about the current historical moment and its path forward.”

In recent months, Kennedy and Shanahan have struggled to raise money and get their names on the ballot in every state. Kennedy has only 5 percent of the vote in the latest NPR/PBS News/Marist poll, conducted earlier this month, and his campaign has not held any public events recently.

Trump told CNN in an interview Tuesday after Shanahan's comments that he would consider giving Kennedy a role in a possible second Trump administration if Kennedy stepped down and supported him.

“I like him and I respect him,” Trump told the outlet. “I didn’t know he was thinking about leaving, but if he’s thinking about it, I’m certainly open to it.”

Trump is also expected to travel to Arizona on Friday.

In a message posted on X Tuesday, Kennedy said he was “willing to engage with leaders of any political party to advance the goals I have served for 40 years in my career and in this campaign.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.npr.org/2024/08/21/nx-s1-5084085/nicole-shanahan-rfk-jr-trump The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos