On May 20, Lai Ching-te (), a 64-year-old member of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), ), was sworn in as Taiwan's new president. International officials, scholars and attendees listened to his 30-minute inaugural address with a mixture of anticipation and apprehension. Countries that share Taiwan's democratic values ​​kept their fingers crossed that the new administration could guide Taiwan through the arduous tide of the global economic crisis. authoritarian coercion led by its giant neighbor, China. They also had high hopes that Lai would be able to support Taiwan in its role, as Lai described in his inaugural speechas a global beacon of democracy.

To leave promised China expressed its sincere intention to strengthen the self-ruled island's strong ties with its partners. In addition, countries sharing values ​​with Taiwan felt they could count on Lai's commitments, given his commitment. reputation as a staunch defender of the freedom and sovereignty of island democracies, as well as his determination to transform Taiwan, a bulwark against authoritarianism.

Observers are right to worry about the bumpy road ahead for the vulnerable island of Taiwan. Lai faces a harsh reality: U.S.-Taiwan ties are becoming more fragile as the November presidential election approaches in Washington. In April, U.S. President Joe Biden held a phone call with Chinese strongman Xi Jinping, during which the two leaders discussed the China issue. underlines the importance of maintaining peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait. Biden seems believe that he can prevent war over Taiwan simply by maintaining warm diplomacy with Xi, who has repeatedly said sworn that reunification with the continent is inevitable.

On the other hand, a return of former U.S. President Trump to the White House could upset the balance that former President Tsai Ing-wen () achieved in Taipei's relations with Washington and Beijing. A Trump presidency would expose Taiwan to vulnerabilities and unpredictable policies, as he would likely tackle domestic issues first, making U.S. commitments to Taiwan less clear. Trump could also use issues related to the chip industry as a selling point. what for what for supporting Asian democracy. His grievances were evident when he decried Taiwan allegedly stole American semiconductors, which shows that this is a compromise approach in international relations, even with allies and partners of the superpowers. We should have taxed them. We should have imposed tariffs on them, Trump said. said when asked about the geopolitical risks Taiwan faces when targeted by Chinese coercion.

However, with China's military rise, Taiwan is facing an ever-increasing challenge. As China's defense budget is set to increase by 7.2 percent (making it the second world power, behind the United States), the People's Liberation Army (PLA) is becoming increasingly formidable and its power is growing poses a powerful challenge to US military dominance in East Asia. Chinese leaders have outlined concrete policies to modernize, reform and transform the PLA into a more powerful force with complete And competitive adaptations to modern warfare through massive research and development programs, an increased military budget and a restructuring of the military apparatus.

Lai administration needs new approach to international relations

Lai will have his work cut out for him to protect the island from Chinese coercion while forging ties with like-minded partners. But what are Lai's strategic assets? Lai inherits from his predecessors legacyincluding legalizing same-sex marriage, safeguarding Taiwan's sovereignty in the face of Chinese pressure, combating the spread of the coronavirus, launching military modernization and national defense reforms, launching the New Southern Policy (NSP) to increase Taiwan's geopolitical room for maneuver, and reshaping unofficial ties with the United States and like-minded partners. Lai's proactive leadership on both the domestic and international fronts has given him essential leverage to advance Taiwan is entering a new era full of challenges, but also full of boundless hope.

To weather Beijing's storm, Lai is expected to continue strengthening Taiwan's relations with Indo-Pacific powers, particularly Japan, Australia and the Philippines, under the values-based diplomacy currency. In recent years, Australia, Japan and the Philippines have raised concerns on Beijing's dangerous provocations in the Taiwan Strait, while reaffirming the importance of preserving peace and stability across the Strait. The Sydney-based Lowy Institutes 2023 investigation Australians support responding to a Chinese attack on Taiwan with sanctions, arms and military supplies, and the deployment of the Australian Navy to prevent Beijing from imposing a blockade around Taiwan. Japan showed its support for Taiwan by sending a delegation of 35 parliamentarians to Lai's inauguration: Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi even called Taiwan is an extremely important partner and dear friend of Tokyo. In the Philippines, a US-funded port is under construction that could serve a dual commercial and military function. In times of crisis, Washington, Manila and Tokyo could use port to prevent China from using the Bashi Channel to enter waters east of Taiwan.

As Taiwan's ties with Japan and the Philippines deepen, its engagement with the United States has become delicate. The $95 billion foreign aid package for Taiwan, Ukraine and Israel, approved by Congress in April, is helpful, but it is not a miracle solution to effectively defend the island. Taipei has every reason to question the extent to which Washington can help the nation strengthen its military capabilities in the years ahead, particularly at a time when the declining hegemony is concerned about the protracted wars raging in Ukraine and the Middle East, neither of which shows any sign of ending anytime soon.

As confusion sets in in U.S.-Taiwan relations, Lai must react quickly because, despite Washington's current strong bipartisan support, Taiwan continues to faces a more perilous world and a more powerful China than when Tsai took office in 2016. But Lai may have a moment of solace. Although China has intensified military exercises around Taiwan in the days following Lai's inauguration to undermine his presidential position and punish Lai for his unwavering stance on China, the major power has refrained from triggering military clashes, as such a move could involve the United States and its allies. Given Xi's attempts repair fences with Washington and its concern for fixing China's economy is in decline, Beijing could to wait for take decisive action against Taiwan at least until after the US presidential election.

It is time for Lai to set priorities for strengthening his relationship with Washington. Taiwanese Vice President Hsiao Bi-khim ( ) has extensive experience, a vast network of knowledge and networks with American officials and think tanks.) is invaluable to Lai in raising Taiwan's profile and contributing relationships and trust Lai’s inaugural speech, which touts the resilience of Taiwan’s democracy, is certainly commendable, but securing U.S. diplomatic and financial support requires more than political rhetoric. Taiwan needs more personal relationships with politicians and lawmakers in Washington, but Taiwanese Foreign Minister Lin Chia-lung () has little practical experience in foreign policy. Therefore, Hsiao should use his skill and real-world experience to not only serve as vice president, but also to strengthen Lin's role.

Similarly, the Taiwanese president should give more substance to the NSP beyond the confines of China-Taiwan relations. Yet, Lai’s inaugural speech ignored the NSP and its future trajectories. It is very likely that Lai did not advocate for strengthening ties with countries heading toward the New South because he was primarily focused on pressuring China. There may be room for debate and reflection on foreign policy after the idea that Lai is not committed to strengthening the grand strategy outlined by outgoing President Tsai in 2016. This may further confuse observers, who have many reasons to believe that Lai seems to prioritize cross-Strait relations and the merging of Taiwan’s relations with democracies, in Lai’s words: a democratic communityon Taipei's meaningful engagement with targeted partners.

The Lai government's priority now is to lay the groundwork for a new stage of NSP modernization, the main goal of which is to strengthen ties with countries heading toward the New South. As part of the grand strategy, Taiwan should implement practical measures, such as sharing its expertise in digital technology applications, promoting symbiotic collaboration in the semiconductor industry, and sharing its many experiences in combating disinformation. These initiatives are essential elements of Taiwan's statecraft competence, and the next step is to advance them toward the South. In addition, the Lai government should integrate Palau, the Marshall Islands and Tuvalu are Taiwan's diplomatic allies in the revised strategy. For Taiwan, it is crucial to consolidate cordial ties with the three allies, as the revised strategy must be both effective and inclusive.

Compared to when Tsai came to power eight years ago, Lai is under much greater pressure to preserve Taiwan's sovereignty and strengthen its democratic position, which is made even more difficult by China's clout and geopolitical fragility on both sides of the Strait. For Lai to achieve these goals, he must train political skillthe process of setting realistic and achievable goals and mobilizing available resources and means to achieve those goals. In a word, Taiwan should adopt a two-pronged strategy: on the one hand, strengthening multifaceted ties with Washington, with an emphasis on people-to-people ties; and on the other hand, fostering meaningful engagement with the New Southbound Policy countries by sharing cutting-edge knowledge and practical experience.

The main point: Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te should exercise more discernment in foreign policy, including integrating his values-based diplomacy with greater outreach to both the United States and countries included in the New Southbound Policy.