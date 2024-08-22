Kamala Harris raised four times as much money as Donald Trump in July





Kamala Harris raised four times as much as Donald Trump in July, thanks to individual donations that poured into her campaign after replacing Joe Biden on the Democratic ticket.

According to a Financial Times analysis of federal filings, his campaign raised $204 million last month, compared with $48 million for Trump. His campaign ended July with $220 million in cash, compared with $151 million for Trump.

Harris's cash haul marked a surprising surge of enthusiasm for the new Democratic nominee and means her campaign may have closed a funding gap that Trump had opened up relative to Biden, though the full picture will only emerge with more data released next month.

His campaign also received a record number of small donations in a single day, with 631,000 received on July 22, his first full day after replacing Biden on the Democratic presidential ticket. That number surpasses the roughly 450,000 donations that Trump’s groups received the day after he was convicted in a New York “bribe” trial in May.

“The money that's coming in, I've never seen this kind of money,” said veteran California Democratic strategist Bob Mulholland, who has been in politics for five decades.

The FT's analysis of federal documents focuses on small donations to groups affiliated with campaigns.

Third-quarter data covering some allied political action committees, which have no rules limiting the amount of individual donations, will be released in October. In July, the Trump-aligned Make America Great Again Inc. super PAC raised $55 million, while the Harris-aligned Future Forward super PAC raised about $30 million.

Trump's groups also raised more money than Biden's in the second quarter, as deep-pocketed donors poured money into Republican candidates' super PACs.

The FT analysis also shows that the vice president’s single-day fundraising from small donors last month beat Biden’s best day of grassroots fundraising, on September 30, 2020, shortly after the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and just over a month before that year’s election.

The vice president is now tied with Trump in many national polls and ahead of him in some polls in key states that will decide the November election.

She also appears to have unlocked new donors, with 60% of the 2.6 million contributions in the first 11 days of her campaign coming from people who had not donated to the Biden-Harris ticket.

The Democratic candidate raised $184 million from local donors through the online portal ActBlue in the 11 days, compared to $16 million raised by Biden in the 11 days before he withdrew.

Biden's decision in July to drop out of the race followed weeks of pressure from party brass after his sluggish debate performance against Trump raised fresh concerns about his age and fitness to run for the White House again.

“I’m too old to be president,” Biden said at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago on Monday. “But I hope you know how grateful I am to all of you.”

Harris, 59, will accept the nomination on Thursday, after a multi-day party celebrating her ascension and potential to become the first female president of the United States.

“I couldn’t be more excited to see our first female president of color,” said disability rights advocate Janni Lehrer-Stein, who sat in the front row of the convention Monday to cheer on Harris.

Despite the enthusiasm for his candidacy, Democratic leaders in Chicago have been cautious, noting that polls point to a close election. Barack Obama said in his speech to the Democratic National Committee Tuesday night that the race would be tight in a deeply divided country.

Trump also received a major financial boost in July from billionaire Tim Mellon, a scion of the American banking dynasty, who gave an additional $50 million to a pro-Trump campaign on top of the $65 million he had already given.

The White House race is expected to be the most expensive in history, with billions of dollars spent by candidates. In 2020, Biden raised a record $1 billion in donations, and Trump raised about $775 million, according to the nonprofit Open Secrets.

