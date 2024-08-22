PM Modi addresses Indian community in Poland, says India thinks of all nations





Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Poland on Wednesday for the first leg of his two-nation visit and was welcomed with particular warmth and exuberance by the Indian community. In his address to the Indian community in Warsaw, he thanked them for their warm welcome and noted that this was the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister in 45 years, and that he was looking forward to meeting President Andrzej Duda and Prime Minister Donald Tusk to strengthen India-Poland ties. Prime Minister Modi also thanked the Indian community for the support they extended to Indian students when the war between Russia and Ukraine broke out in 2022. Here are the key quotes from Prime Minister Modi's speech to the Indian community. India is the land of Buddha's heritage. That is why it is a proponent of lasting peace in this region. Its concept is clear: we are not living in an era of war… India believes in dialogue and diplomacy to resolve conflicts.

Today's India wants to connect with all. Today's India talks about the development of all. Today's India is with all and thinks of the interests of all.

When Covid came, India said, “Humanity first”. We have sent medicines and vaccines to over 150 countries of the world. Wherever there is an earthquake or disaster, India has only one mantra: “Humanity first”.

The Poles have shown great love and respect to Jam Saheb and his family members, and the Good Maharaja Square is a testimony to this. Today, I visited the Dobry Maharaja Memorial and the Kolhapur Memorial. On this occasion, I would like to announce that India has decided to launch the Jam Saheb Memorial Youth Outreach Programme. Prime Minister Modi with members of the Indian community in Poland Under the new programme, India will invite 20 young Poles to visit the country every year.

We Indians are known for our efforts, actions and empathy. Wherever we go, we can be seen putting in our maximum efforts. Be it entrepreneurship, care sector or service sector, Indians are bringing laurels to the country with their efforts.

India and Poland have many things in common. One of them is democracy. India is not only the mother of democracy, it is also a participatory and vibrant democracy. The people of India have great faith in democracy, and this was highlighted in the recent elections (Lok Sabha). The Prime Minister receives a warm welcome at a community event in Warsaw. (Photo: PIB) Recently, elections were held in the European Union, in which 180 million voters took part. In India, this figure was 640 million.

Only India is moving forward in both the developed nation and net zero emission nation resolutions.

In Budget 2024, we have focused on youth training and job creation, and we want to make India a hub of education, research and innovation.

NASSCOM estimates that India will become a trillion dollar economy by the end of this decade thanks to its digital infrastructure.

We have always considered the entire world as one family and this is reflected in the policies and decisions of India today. In the last week, there has been a lot of media talk about Poland and its people. It has also been said that this is the first time in 45 years that an Indian Prime Minister has visited Poland. Published by: Lavanie Sudeep Published on: August 22, 2024

