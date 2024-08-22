Trump says main goal is to make sure Democrats 'don't cheat,' not to increase voter turnout





Former President Donald Trump said Wednesday that his fall strategy is less about mobilizing supporters to vote and more about ensuring Democrats don't cheat in the general election.

“Our primary goal is not to get out voters, but to make sure they don't cheat,” Trump said at a campaign event in Asheboro, North Carolina, a state that Vice President Kamala Harris' campaign considers competitive this year.

“We have all the votes we need,” Trump said, indicating that he was not concerned about increasing voter turnout among his base. “You can see it … every house along the way has signs: Trump, Trump, Trump, Vance, Trump, Vance.”

“We are going to fight like hell to win this election,” he added. “They are going to cheat like hell to win the election because they have no limits.”

Reached for comment, Trump campaign spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt defended the remarks.

“As President Trump has said all along, our goal is to ensure this election is too important to rig and to protect the vote!” she said in an email.

Asked to respond to Trump's remarks, Harris-Walz 2024 spokesman Joseph Costello told NBC News: “He must be afraid of losing.”

The former president, who was indicted for trying to overturn the 2020 election, has laid the groundwork to undermine the 2024 results if he loses.

Trump has claimed, for example, that Google is rigging the election and said New York courts are interfering in the electoral process through his “kickback” lawsuit and associated gag order.

Former President Donald Trump during a campaign event at the Livingston County Sheriff's Office in Howell, Michigan, on Tuesday. Jeff Kowalsky/AFP – Getty Images

He has also falsely claimed for years that the 2020 election was stolen.

“The far-left Democrats rigged the 2020 presidential election and are not going to allow them to rig the 2024 presidential election,” Trump said at a rally last weekend in Wilkes-Barre Township, Pennsylvania.

Trump has been asked repeatedly whether he would accept the results of the 2024 election even if he loses, and he has always qualified his answer.

“If I do it, and it's free and fair, absolutely, I'll accept the results,” he told CBS News on Monday.

Trump has so far downplayed the need to increase his vote share.

“My instruction is we don't need votes. I have so many,” he told Fox News last month.

At the same time, he encouraged his supporters to do whatever it takes to vote for him.

“If you want to save America, gather your friends, your family, and everyone you know and vote. Vote early, vote by mail, vote on Election Day. Do whatever you want, but you have to vote,” Trump said at a rally in Atlanta this month.

Vaughn Hillyard

Rebecca Shabad

Jake Traylor contributed.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/2024-election/trump-says-focus-ensuring-democrats-dont-cheat-not-voter-turnout-rcna167630 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos