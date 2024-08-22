Narendra Modi. Indian Prime Minister visits Poland. External Affairs Ministry on “strategic partnership”





“I am extremely moved by the warm welcome by the Indian diaspora in Poland! His energy embodies the strong bonds that unite our nations,” wrote Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was visiting Poland, on the X platform. Prime Minister Modi's visit takes place on… 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations across Poland and India. The previous one took place 45 years ago, when the first head of government, Morarji Desai, visited our country. Narendra Modi. Indian Prime Minister in Poland. Visit plan Indian Ambassador to Poland Nagma Mohamed Mallick presents visit plan Prime Minister of India. On Wednesday, the Indian Prime Minister will visit the Ochota district of Warsaw, where the monument to the Good Maharada is located. It is symbolic Indian Maharada Memorial Site Jama Saheb Digvijay Sinhji, who treated around a thousand Polish children evacuated from the USSR during World War II. Then he will also lay flowers at the memorial to the Battle of Monte Cassino. Poles and Indians were among others part of the Allied coalition in this battle in 1944. Later, Prime Minister Modi will visit the Battle of Monte Cassino Monument, where there is a commemorative plaque that is an expression of gratitude to the authorities and inhabitants of the principality of Kolhapur in Indiawhich welcomed Polish refugees during World War II, evacuated from the Soviet Union with the army of General Wadysaw Anders in 1942. In the years 1943-1948, there were about five thousand Polish refugees in Kolhapur. The plaque with inscriptions in Polish and English was unveiled in 2017. On Thursday, the Indian ambassador said, the Indian Prime Minister is also scheduled to meet with representatives of Polish companies operating in India. Also on Thursday, as reported by the Indian ambassador, Prime Minister Modi has scheduled a meeting with former Deputy Prime Minister and former Finance Minister, economist Leszek Balcerowicz. Indian Prime Minister in Poland. Deputy Head of Polish Foreign Ministry Answers Journalists' Questions Journalists asked the deputy head of the Polish Foreign Ministry, Wadysaw Teofil Bartoszewski, what the main topics were The Polish government is considering discussing this with the Indian government. – First of all, we want to sign strategic partnershipWe have such a strategic partnership with Korea (Poudniow), with Japan and with China. And it is high time that we reach a comprehensive agreement (with India) that de facto covers everything, because these are regular political contacts, diplomatic contacts, business contacts, scientific contacts and in the field of culture – said the deputy head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. – Narendra Modi is the first Prime Minister of India comes to liberate Polandand not to the communist system, which was already collapsing at that time, that of the late Gierek, it would be the collapse of the system – Bartoszewski stressed. He added that today Poland is the 21st largest economy in the world, India – on Friday – finally we are starting to have the right level of political and diplomatic relationsh – said Bartoszewski. He added that India had noticed that Poland is the sixth largest economy in the EU and wish to reach another level of political and economic cooperation. – We are talking about cooperation in the agricultural sector, in the IT sector, in the security sector, in the new technologies sector, including pro-ecological technologies, and much more. India is highly developed in the space industry– said the deputy head of Polish diplomacy – We also want to develop tourism in India, LOT will do it. plan new flights in this direction– added the deputy head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Indian Prime Minister in Poland. Talks on the war in Ukraine Speaking about the international dimension of Modi's visit, Bartoszewski said that Poland brings our way of seeing to India on the war in Ukraine. – We explain to our Indian friends that We are dealing with the first imperial and colonial war of the 21st century.We explain that the Russians just want would find its colonies again. And it is an argument that appeals to India's imagination, because India ceased to be a colony for 77 years, Bartoszewski said. They were also asked how important Modi's visit to Ukraine would be. – It will be important because it shows that Ukraine is perceived as an independent and sovereign state through various countries that may not border it, but Prime Minister Modi is going there, he will emphasize that he is one of the equal members of the UN and he will go there to meet the President of Ukraine, Woodymyr Zeenski. It's symbolic and this is very important in terms of image, it is a very positive step – emphasizes the deputy director of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. After his visit to Poland, the Indian Prime Minister will travel to kyiv. Mucha in “Graffiti” on the “Investments in Education” program: We suspect that this competition was rigged/Polsat News/Polsat News

