Former security adviser to steer UK's participation in defence deal





Sir Stephen Lovegrove has become Whitehall's Aukus adviser, which Defence Secretary John Healey said would help maximise the benefits of the tripartite defence deal. The UK, Australia and the US announced a partnership in 2021 to develop nuclear-powered and conventionally armed submarines and support collaboration between industry and the innovation sector to work on advanced defence capabilities. Defence Secretary John Healey (James Manning/PA) As tensions rise and conflicts continue around the world, our partnerships with our allies are critically important, Healey said. Aukus is a pioneering partnership that will not only strengthen our defence and security, but can also boost jobs and economic growth in communities across the UK. Sir Stephens’ advice on Aukus draws on his strong national security experience. I am very grateful that he has accepted this role to help maximise the benefits of Aukus. The civil service mandarin previously worked at the Governments Shareholder Executive, now part of UK Government Investments, which oversaw taxpayers' stakes in state-backed companies including Channel 4, The Royal Mint and The Post Office. Sir Stephen was the most senior civil servant responsible for energy and climate change policy between 2013 and 2016, before leading the Ministry of Defence between 2016 and 2021. He became national security adviser in March 2021 and was in post when the three predominantly English-speaking countries struck a deal, before becoming the government's defence industrial adviser in September 2022. Sir Stephen said: “Aukus is the most significant global security partnership the UK has joined in decades.” Given the complexity of the work to be done and its duration over several years, it is only right to undertake an assessment of the progress made by the United Kingdom to date and the opportunities that lie ahead. I look forward to starting work immediately to help maximize the potential of this critical program. The Aukus partners agreed to lift a series of export controls and restrictions on technology sharing between the three countries last week. “This is a step forward that will enable our three nations to deepen our collaboration on defense technology and trade,” Healey said.

