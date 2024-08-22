PM Modi to discuss resolution of Russia-Ukraine conflict during Kiev trip | External Affairs Defence & Security News





India has repeatedly urged Ukraine and Russia to resort to dialogue and diplomacy to resolve their differences | (Photo: PTI)

Two days ahead of his crucial visit to the Ukrainian capital kyiv, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said he was eager to share his perspectives with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on a peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict. The prime minister's remarks came shortly before he leaves for a two-nation tour of Poland and Ukraine. On the first leg of his visit, Modi will travel to the Polish capital Warsaw on August 21-22. Modi will be in kyiv for about seven hours on August 23, the first visit by an Indian prime minister to Ukraine since the country gained independence in 1991. In a farewell statement, Modi, referring to the Ukraine conflict, said that as a “friend and partner”, India looks forward to an early return of peace and stability in the region. “From Poland, I will visit Ukraine at the invitation of President Volodymyr Zelensky. This is the first visit of an Indian Prime Minister to Ukraine,” he said. “I look forward to the opportunity to continue previous conversations with President Zelenskyy on strengthening bilateral cooperation and sharing perspectives on the peaceful resolution of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine,” he said. “As a friend and partner, we hope for a rapid return of peace and stability to the region,” he added. Modi said he was confident that his visit to Warsaw and kyiv “will serve as a natural continuation of the deepened contacts with the two countries and will help create the foundations for stronger and more dynamic relations in the years to come.” The Prime Minister will travel from Poland to kyiv on the “Rail Force One” train, which will take about 10 hours. The return journey will also take the same duration. Several world leaders, including US President Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, visited kyiv by train following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Modi's visit to kyiv comes nearly six weeks after his high-profile trip to Moscow, which sparked criticism from the United States and some of its Western allies. India has yet to condemn Russia's invasion of Ukraine and has called for a resolution of the conflict through dialogue and diplomacy. During his summit talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow last month, Modi said a solution to the Ukraine conflict was not possible on the battlefield and peace talks were not successful amid bombs and bullets. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Monday said Modi's visit to Ukraine would be “historic and momentous”. “A lasting peace can only be achieved through options acceptable to both sides. And that can only be a negotiated settlement,” said Tanmaya Lal, Secretary (West), MEA. “India, for its part, continues to engage with all stakeholders,” he said. During his visit to Poland, Modi said he was looking forward to meeting Prime Minister Donald Tusk and President Andrzej Duda. “My visit to Poland comes as we celebrate 70 years of our diplomatic relations. Poland is a key economic partner in Central Europe,” he said. “Our mutual commitment to democracy and pluralism further strengthens our relationship. I look forward to meeting with my friend Prime Minister Donald Tusk and President Andrzej Duda to further advance our partnership,” he said. “I will also engage with members of the vibrant Indian community in Poland,” Modi said.

First published: August 21, 2024 | 10:33 a.m. EAST

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.business-standard.com/external-affairs-defence-security/news/pm-modi-to-discuss-resolution-of-russia-ukraine-conflict-during-kyiv-trip-124082100196_1.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos