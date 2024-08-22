Boris Johnson return? Robert Jenrick will be “delighted” to have the former prime minister in his shadow cabinet if he wins the Tory leadership race.

|

Robert Jenrick says he will be “delighted” to have Boris Johnson in his shadow cabinet if he wins the Conservative Party leadership race.

The former immigration minister said the party “needs all the talent” to return to power in the next general election.

He added that he would be “delighted” to welcome back the former prime minister, who resigned as an MP in June 2023.

Jenrick, one of six candidates to succeed Rishi Sunak, told the Daily Telegraph: “In terms of Boris Johnson, the Conservative Party needs to engage all its talent now. So if Boris wants to come back to Parliament, I’d be delighted to welcome him.”

Asked whether he would include Johnson in his shadow cabinet, Jenrick replied: “Yes. I think what we need is the best people we can find in the Conservative family to be on the ground, supporting us to form a strong opposition, to hold Keir Starmer to account for all the failures we are already seeing and, ultimately, to win the next general election.”

“And if Boris wants to be part of it, he'll be delighted.”

Boris Johnson (pictured during the 2024 general election campaign) resigned as MP for Uxbridge and South Ruislip in 2023.

Robert Genrick (pictured earlier this month launching his bid to become the next Conservative Party leader) has said the party “needs all its talent” to return to power at the next general election.

Johnson was ousted as prime minister in July 2022 after a series of scandals, including his handling of lockdown-breaking protests and allegations of misconduct against deputy leader Chris Pincher.

He returned to the political frontline when Liz Truss's government fell three months later, but withdrew from the race, saying it was “not the right time”.

He resigned as MP for Uxbridge and South Ruislip in 2023 after a Commons committee report found he had misled parliament over Partygate.

However, many Tories have since suggested they were wrong to sack the Mail columnist, who led the party to a landslide victory in the 2019 election.

Jenrick, who was also housing secretary and health secretary in Johnson's government, was among those calling for her to resign as prime minister.

In a July 2022 Facebook post, he said there had been an “irreparable loss of trust” among the public and that the country would be better served with new leadership.

Jenrick's latest comments make him the first hopeful leader to comment on Johnson's political future.

His two rivals, Dame Priti Patel and James Cleverley, are long-time allies of Johnson and have backed him for the leadership in 2022.

In a recent interview, Dame Priti Patel (pictured) said Johnson was a “political giant” but that returning to frontline politics was “the perfect thing for him”.

James Cleverley, a long-time ally of Johnson, has backed him for the leadership in 2022.

Kemi Badenoch was a junior minister in Johnson's government, while Mel Stride said during the recent election campaign that the former prime minister was “clearly an asset” to the Conservatives.

However, Tom Tugendhat clashed with Johnson while chairing the Foreign Affairs Select Committee. During the previous leadership contest, he said Johnson's account of Partygate was “fictional”.

The next party leader is expected to be announced on November 2, three weeks after the publication of Johnson's autobiography.

Unleashed will launch on October 10, a few days after the party's congress ends.

A spokeswoman for Johnson declined to comment.