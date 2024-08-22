Turkey to grant visa-free entry to Iraqis under 15 and over 50 from September 2024





Following the recent agreement between Iraq and Turkey, Iraqi citizens under 15 and over 50 years old could enter Turkey without a visa. Coming into effect on September 1, 2024, the new policy, with its age limits, aims to limit the number of Iraqis who can also travel without a visa. Despite this unilateral decision, Turks still need a visa to travel to Iraq, VisaGuide.World reports. This further reinforces the already growing antipathy in Türkiye towards immigrants. Murat Somer, political scientist at Zygin University in Istanbul The administration of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan plans to use the deals to step up its efforts against the Kurdish PKK in Iraq. However, the Turkish opposition fears that this could lead to a new influx of refugees from Iraq, who could then try to reach Europe via Trkiye. According to Turkish media, observers suggest that Turkish citizens could face even greater challenges in obtaining visas to the EU or the US due to the recent agreement allowing Iraqis to enter Turkey freely. Turkey-Iraq visa deal raises concerns over increase in asylum seekers in Germany Iraq is already a major source of asylum seekers in Germany. Iraqis are the fourth largest group of asylum seekers, after Syrians, Afghans and Turks. Last year, around 11,000 Iraqis applied for asylum in Germany, and in July this year, 5,000 applications were filed. Refugee organisations report an increase in the number of deportations of Iraqis from Germany. The new agreements also formally enshrine Turkey's military presence in Iraq, a notable step forward for Turkish foreign policy. For its part, the CHP, the main opposition party in Trkiye and the last winner of the local elections, criticizes the visa waiver, which it sees as additional pressure on Trkiye, which has already taken in 300,000 Iraqis and three million Syrians. Iraq has always been a major source of illegal immigration. An eight-year deal obliges Ankara to prevent refugees from crossing the Aegean Sea to Greece and entering the EU in exchange for significant financial aid from Brussels. Since 2016, the number of refugees by boat, including Iraqis, has fallen significantly. The European Border and Coast Guard Agency has reported an increase in the number of child refugees on the Balkan route, which runs from Turkey to the EU. In addition, in recent years, thousands of Iraqis have tried to enter the EU via Belarus.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://visaguide.world/news/turkiye-to-grant-visa-free-access-for-iraqis-under-15-over-50-starting-september-2024/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos