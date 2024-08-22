PM Modi's visit to Ukraine is not just about geopolitics. India wants to modernise its warships





PVisit of Ukrainian Foreign Minister Narendra Modi to kyiv on August 23, which coincides with the National Flag Day of Ukraine, marks a historic first This visit comes in the backdrop of the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, which has not only reshaped global geopolitics but also poses significant challenges to India's defence capabilities. This visit provides India with a unique opportunity to explore strategic partnerships with Ukraine, particularly in the field of defence manufacturing. Both countries will benefit. India needs marine engines for its warships and to modernize its air transport fleet and technologies, especially propulsion. Ukraine knows that cooperation with India will bring much-needed funds to its defense enterprises, which are in financial difficulties and badly affected by the war with Russia. The factories of the main Ukrainian defense enterprises, the Antonov serial production plant in kyiv and the Zorya-Mashproekt complex in Mykolaiv, were bombed by Russia. Particularly affected was the Indian Air Force's (IAF) large fleet of An-32 military transport aircraft, which were to be modernized under a 2009 contract. The Antonov plant produces the model. The contract provided for the modernization of 40 aircraft in Ukraine and 65 others in India under Ukrainian supervision.

Show full article







However, the supply chain has been disrupted due to Russia's refusal to provide spare parts. As a result, the last five of the 40 aircraft that were to be modernized in Ukraine are out of service. would be stuck in Kyivand local upgrade in India has been blocked due to the Departure of Ukrainian engineers and the shortage of spare parts. The Zorya-Mashproekt complex in Mykolaiv, which is essential for the production of turbines used by navies around the world, including India, has been target Russian forces destroyed the Mykolaiv nuclear power plant in March 2022, severely crippling its operational capabilities. The ongoing war has only exacerbated these challenges, with Mykolaiv’s strategic location making it a frequent target for bombing and infrastructure damage. The impact on Zorya-Mashproekt is particularly significant for India, which relies on these turbines for its warships. Given these disruptions, Modi’s visit to kyiv presents a strategic opportunity for India to explore new avenues of cooperation with Ukraine. One potential area of ​​collaboration is the creation of joint ventures in India, where Ukrainian technicians can work alongside their Indian counterparts to set up manufacturing units. Bharat Forges acquisition The acquisition of a 51% stake in Zorya's Indian branch could serve as a basis for such a partnership. Also read: China is not mocking India as usual. Instead, it is praising Modi's balance between Russia and the West

It's not a zero-sum game Russia is also struggling to respond to Ukraine’s advances in Kursk, raising the stakes of Modi’s trip. The Indian government has maintained a consistent stance on the conflict, stressing the need for dialogue and diplomacy. The external affairs ministry has reiterated that India’s engagements with Ukraine and Russia are independent and substantive and not a zero-sum game. This nuanced approach will likely guide discussions in kyiv, where Modi is expected to meet President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Zelensky may engage in a tough dialogue regarding India's neutral stance on the Russia-Ukraine war, but welcoming Modi to kyiv and announcing that several agreements will be signed signals a willingness to focus on broader strategic issues. Modi’s visit on the occasion of Ukraine’s National Flag Day on August 23 underscores the importance of this meeting. As Modi and Zelensky discuss bilateral and multilateral cooperation, it is highly likely that they will discuss not only the ongoing conflict but also ways to deepen industrial and defense ties. Given the volatile situation, Ukraine may stage a major action during Modi’s visit. Just as Russia launched a missile attack on a children’s hospital in Kiev during Modi’s visit to Moscow. India may have sought assurances from Ukraine that no provocative actions would take place during the visit, thereby ensuring that efforts towards a strategic partnership would not be overshadowed by military escalation. By using this visit to negotiate strategic partnerships in defence manufacturing and engage in frank dialogue on the ongoing conflict, India can position itself as a key player in defining the future of the region. The author is a research associate at Takshashila Institution. He tweets @YusufDFI. His views are personal. (Edited by Theres Sudeep)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://theprint.in/opinion/pm-modis-ukraine-visit-is-not-just-about-geopolitics-india-wants-to-upgrade-its-warships/2232636/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos