Can the Scottish Conservatives win the support of former SNP voters?





His speech is quite audacious and echoes that made by Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar – with great success – to persuade disillusioned SNP voters and independence supporters to support his party. Mr Sarwar repeated throughout the election campaign that while this group of Scots disagreed with his party on Scotland’s constitutional “destination”, they currently shared common ground in the desire to oust the Conservatives from power in Downing Street. The message proved effective, with tens of thousands of SNP voters switching to Labour on 4 July. But can Mr Fraser hope for similar success? Andy Maciver, a former Scottish Conservative communications chief who led Mr Fraser's 2011 leadership campaign, said the Conservative leadership candidate's message made perfect sense. “It's an argument that makes perfect sense because if the Conservatives want to be in power in Scotland they have to mobilise all the centre-right votes, whether those votes are for independence or not. There simply aren't enough centre-right votes to go around unless you divert those who previously voted for the SNP,” he said. But is it realistic? Pollster Mark Diffley is skeptical. His analysis of where former SNP supporters chose to put their mark on their ballot papers on July 4 found that just 2% of voters who backed the party in 2019 switched to the Conservatives, while 22% of that group of voters switched to Labour. “It would be a much harder task for the Conservatives than for Labour, who were appealing to many old voters to come back to them,” he said. But Mr McIver is more optimistic about Mr Fraser's ambitions, pointing out that there is a group of voters in Scotland who supported the SNP and independence but do not see themselves as supporting centre-left values. One only has to think of the debates within the SNP over relations with business, income tax policy and the transition away from oil and gas, and of SNP MP Fergus Ewing's attacks on the Greens, to see the breadth of opinion within the party on these issues. “I think it's fair to say that with the independence issue effectively off the table, there is an opportunity to attract SNP voters to the Conservatives on grounds other than the constitution,” Mr Maciver told us. “The obvious message to those voters if they are centre-right is to say: 'Well, you went over to Labour in the general election, but really all you're doing is going over to another left-wing party. “And if you're a centre-right voter, that doesn't make sense.”

