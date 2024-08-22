Opposition mayors urge CHP leader Ozel to negotiate with Erdogan over fears of municipal asset seizures





The recent practice of collecting debts at source in Trkiye puts debtor municipalities in a difficult situation. In particular, municipalities that report difficulties in paying their employees' salaries face the threat of seizure of their assets. Meanwhile, following a recent asset seizure in Antalya Dosemealti municipality, following similar incidents in Mersin, Samsun Atakum and Izmir Foca, fears of further seizures have spread among major municipalities ruled by the opposition Republican People's Party (CHP). As a result, the mayors of these municipalities appealed to CHP Chairman Ozgur Ozel, urging him to seek a solution by meeting with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. At a meeting of the Coordination Council of Social Democratic Municipalities at the CHP headquarters, the mayors expressed their concerns and, in particular, called for the abandonment of the practice of “direct recovery of debts at source”. Mayors warned Ozel that the upcoming collective bargaining period could leave them unable to pay municipal workers if the current situation persists. Pressure on CHP leader Ozel CHP leaders are also pushing Ozel to engage with Erdogan to prevent further seizures related to insurance premium debts and to demand the forgiveness of interest on these debts. If the meeting takes place, it will mark the fourth meeting between the two leaders since the election. On the other hand, in response to the crisis, it was decided that the vice-presidents of the CHP will take proactive measures to restructure the municipalities' debts and explore ways to increase their revenues. CHP Deputy Chairman Yalcin Karatepe is expected to request an appointment with Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek, while Gokhan Zeybek will seek an appointment with Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Minister Murat Kurum. Criticism of the ruling AKP party Meanwhile, Nihat Yalcin, the deputy chairman of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) faction in the Ankara Metropolitan Municipality (ABB), criticized CHP municipalities for failing to pay their restructured debts. “The restructuring law was passed. If you had to pay, why didn’t you? Some municipalities even requested restructuring, but then cancelled their project without making installment payments,” Yalcin noted.

