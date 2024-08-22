PM Modi in Poland: Major News: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses Indian diaspora at community event in Warsaw, Poland





PM Modi in Poland: Breaking News: A cheering crowd of Indian diaspora welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Raffles Europejski Warsaw Hotel in Warsaw on Wednesday. A cheering crowd was seen at the hotel even before Prime Minister Modi arrived for his two-day state visit to Poland and extended him a warm welcome. Members of the Indian diaspora expressed their joy and admiration for Prime Minister Modi's contributions to India's development. In a message posted on X, Prime Minister Modi said: “I am deeply touched by the warm welcome from the Indian community in Poland! Their energy embodies the strong bonds that unite our nations.” Speaking to ANI, a diaspora member said, “It's an amazing feeling because he is a very influential person not only for Indians but for the entire world, and it was an honour to meet him and see him up close, very enigmatic, very humble, and it was a pleasure for me to see him.” Siddharth Morpani, another member of the Indian diaspora in Warsaw, said: “It was a pleasure to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and receive his blessings. It is a matter of pride for us.” Another diaspora member said, “It is a very important event to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, it is a once in a lifetime opportunity. I think it is a wonderful day for India and Poland.” A member of the Indian diaspora in Warsaw said: “We are from the Tamil community. The Prime Minister looked at us, smiled and was happy to see the welcome card made by our daughter and blessed her. The few minutes we spent seeing him was like a dream. He is our hero.” Prime Minister Modi received a warm and enthusiastic welcome from members of the Indian community, who also chanted slogans of “Modi, Modi”. Members of the Indian diaspora greeted Prime Minister Modi and he reciprocated. The Prime Minister greeted the gathering and also shook hands with some of the people present. Members of the Indian community chanted slogans praising Prime Minister Modi and also chanted slogans of “Bharat mata ki jai”. He attended a performance by the artists dressed in colourful Indian costumes. The Prime Minister welcomed the performance and took a photo with the artists. The Prime Minister also interacted with children upon his arrival at a Warsaw hotel. Indian Prime Minister Modi arrived in Poland on Wednesday, becoming the first Indian leader to visit the central European country in 45 years. His much-anticipated visit to Warsaw comes as India and Poland celebrate the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations.

