PM Modi in Poland: Ahead of Ukraine visit, Modi says India supports peace in region

Ahead of his visit to Ukraine, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said India is a supporter of peace in the region, reiterating that we are not living in an era of war and any conflict should be resolved through diplomacy and dialogue.

Addressing the Indian diaspora in the Polish capital, Mr Modi also said that India had a policy for decades to keep its distance from all countries. However, India's policy today is to stay close to all countries, he added, amid chants of Modi-Modi.

India is the land of Buddha's legacy. That is why it is a proponent of permanent peace in this region. Its concept is clear: we are not living in an era of war… India believes in dialogue and diplomacy to resolve conflicts, Mr Modi said at the meeting.

His remarks come ahead of his trip to kyiv – the first visit by an Indian prime minister to Ukraine since the country gained independence in 1991.

Mr Modi, who is visiting Ukraine at the invitation of President Volodymyr Zelensky, said he would share with the Ukrainian leader his prospects for a peaceful resolution to the ongoing conflict.

His visit to kyiv comes nearly six weeks after his high-profile trip to Moscow, which sparked criticism from the United States and some of its Western allies.

“Today's India wants to connect with all. Today's India talks about the development of all. Today's India is with all and thinks of the interests of all,” Mr Modi said.

He said that if any country faces a crisis, India is the first country to extend a helping hand. When Covid came, India said, 'Humanity First'. We have sent medicines and vaccines to over 150 countries of the world. Wherever there is an earthquake or disaster, India has only one mantra: 'Humanity First', he said.

Mr Modi said India is focusing on quality of production and workforce, which are essential for the global supply chain. In Budget 2024, we have laid a lot of emphasis on youth skills training and job creation, and we want to make India a hub of education, research and innovation, he said.

Full house at the diaspora event in Warsaw | Photo credit: Dinakar Peri

Mr Modi recalled that Poland was one of the first countries to extend help when Gujarat was hit by an earthquake two decades ago.

“Polish people have shown a lot of love and respect to Jam Saheb and his family members and the Good Maharaja Square is a testimony to this. Today, I visited the Dobry Maharaja Memorial and the Kolhapur Memorial. On this occasion, I would like to announce that India has decided to launch the Jam Saheb Memorial Youth Outreach Programme,” he said.

Under this programme, India will invite 20 young Poles to visit the country every year.

Mr Modi also paid tribute to the Monte Cassino memorial, which commemorates the sacrifice of thousands of Indian soldiers. It is a testament to how Indians have performed their duty in every corner of the world, he said.

The Prime Minister said that 21st century India is moving forward on the path of development while being proud of its values ​​and heritage.

“We Indians are known for our efforts, actions and empathy. Wherever we go, we can be seen putting in the maximum effort. Be it entrepreneurship, care sector or service sector, Indians are bringing laurels to the country through their efforts,” he said.

Mr. Modi said that India and Poland have many similarities. One of them is democracy. India is not only the mother of democracy, but also a participatory and vibrant democracy. The people of India have great faith in democracy, and this has been demonstrated in the recent elections (Lok Sabha), he said, stressing that these elections were the most important in history.

Recently, elections were held in the European Union, in which 180 million voters took part. In India, this figure rose to 640 million, he said.

Mr Modi said he had promised that in his third term, India would become the world's third largest economy.

NASSCOM estimates that India will become a trillion dollar economy by the end of this decade thanks to its digital infrastructure, he told the crowd.

He said that India's wisdom and vision are global. We have considered the entire world as one family and this is reflected in the policies and decisions of India today, he said.

He said that balancing economy and ecology is India's priority today.

It is only India that is moving forward in both the resolution of being a developed nation and a net zero emission nation, he said.

He also said that India will soon establish its space station.

Mr Modi thanked the Polish people for the warm welcome he received. Over the past week, there has been a lot of media coverage of Poland and its people. It has also been said that this is the first time in 45 years that an Indian Prime Minister has visited Poland, he said.

He also thanked the Polish government for its support during Operation Ganga, including providing visa waivers to Indians.

Mr Modi also congratulated the Polish Kabaddi team for their achievements.