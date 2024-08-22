Pakistan: Islamabad on edge after Imran Khan's PTI defies ban on gatherings; schools closed, Section 144 imposed





Tensions are running high in Pakistan’s capital Islamabad on Thursday, August 22, after jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s party threatened to hold its planned rally in the city. On Wednesday, Islamabad Chief Commissioner Muhammad Ali Randhawa suspended the NOC issued to the party, saying it was done for security reasons.

The agencies referred to the past conduct and track record of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), which indicates that a serious law and order situation may arise, news agency PTI reported, citing the order.

On July 31, the Deputy Commissioner issued an order allowing Imran Khan’s PTI to hold the rally. The order stated that in view of the prevailing situation, it was dangerous to allow the PTI rally. Despite the government’s refusal, the PTI’s decision to hold a show of force has added to the general concern. According to the Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly, Omar Ayub Khan, a peaceful rally will be held in Tarnol area today around 4 pm.

The rally will be led by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, who said: “I am giving a clear message that people of KP should reach before 3 pm. We will hold the rally in any case.” This will be the first rally organised by the PTI in the city since the February 8 general elections.

Fearing violence, authorities in Islamabad have ordered the closure of all private and public schools under the jurisdiction of the federal region.

After months of political wrangling over the prosecution of its chief and other leaders, the party sought to go ahead with its plan after the government cancelled its no-objection certificate (NOC) at the last moment.

Meanwhile, the Punjab Home Department has imposed Section 144 across the province, specifying the prevailing law and order situation and security threats. The order will be in force from Thursday to Saturday and prohibits gatherings, sit-ins, rallies, demonstrations, protests and other similar activities across the state.

The Interior Ministry's notice further states: “The ban has been implemented in view of the threat of terrorism and to protect human lives and property. The entire Punjab administration will ensure implementation of the order.”

