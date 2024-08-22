Xi Jinping's Spokesperson Criticizes Joe Biden's New Nuclear Strategy: 'Finding Excuses to Seek Strategic Advantages'

Xi Jinping'China's spokesperson, state media and the Foreign Ministry have voiced criticism of the revised U.S. nuclear strategy under President Xi Jinping. Joe Bidenwhich appears to focus primarily on China's growing nuclear capabilities.

What happened:President Biden changed the U.S. nuclear strategic plan in March, emphasizing China's expanding nuclear arsenal. The Global Times, a Beijing government media outlet, said China had “become the best excuse” for the U.S. to maintain a large nuclear arsenal in the post-Cold War era, according to CNBC reported on Thursday.

The Global Times editor-in-chief added: “Instead of smearing and hyping China, the US should reflect on itself and consider how to restore mutual trust with China through dialogue and sincerity.”

China's Foreign Ministry echoed this sentiment, accusing the United States of promoting “the narrative of China's nuclear threat, finding excuses to seek strategic advantage.”

Spokesperson for the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs Mao Ning “We have no intention of engaging in any form of arms race with other countries,” he said.

The statement follows reports that Biden's approval of the plan, called the “Guidance for Nuclear Employment,” was prompted by Pentagon concerns that China's stockpiles will rival “the size and diversity of those of the United States and Russia over the next decade.”

Why it matters:The United States and China have repeatedly clashed over their nuclear ambitions. The Pentagon announced last year that China's nuclear stockpile was expected to exceed 1,000 nuclear warheads by 2030, and as of May 2023, China had more than 500 operational nuclear warheads, surpassing previous projections.

In June, China urged the United States to reconsider its nuclear stance following comments by a senior U.S. official about a possible increase in the number of nuclear warheads.

In July, China also suspended negotiations with the United States on arms control and nuclear proliferation in response to continued U.S. arms sales to Taiwan.

Stephen RoachSenior Research Fellow at Yale Law School and former president of Morgan Stanley Asiawarned against the growing vilification of China, warning that it could have disastrous consequences.

Photo courtesy of Andrew Linscott on Shutterstock.com